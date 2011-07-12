Toona tightens men's and women's NRC standings

Image 1 of 2 Frank Pipp jumped into third place of the men's National Racing Calendar standings after a strong performance at the Tour de 'Toona (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 2 Janel Holcomb pulled within 54 points of Amber Neben for the top spot of the women's National Racing Calendar standings. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

With nine events remaining on USA cycling’s NRC, the overall rankings have become tighter than ever. The biggest mover was Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) who jumped from seventh to third place after a solid ride in the Tour de Toona.

Pipp finished sixth in the race but due to the non-participation of current NRC leader, Francisco Mancebo, the American was able to claw back much of the Realcyclist.com’s advantage. Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling) currently lying in second also closed on Mancebo after continuing his successful 2011 season with third place in the Glencoe Grand Prix at the end of June.

Mancebo’s Realcyclist.com team didn’t race the Tour de Toona and thus it unsurprising to see the Spaniards overall lead being diminished. Mancebo had a stellar start to the season, and has said publicly that he is aiming for some of the stage races in the second half of the American summer.

Bissell Pro Cycling assumed the lead in the men's team standings and now holds a 57-point edge on UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling. The two teams have been exchanging the lead all season and with plenty of races left, it’s still unclear which team will take top honours in 2011.

Women’s Standings

The women’s NRC standings are also closer than ever. Amber Neben's (HTC Highroad Women) lead over Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) has been reduced to a slender 54 points. Holcomb took top honours in the Tour de Toona to shave Neben’s margin by 108 points at the top. Canadian Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO to the Top) remains in third place a further 127 points behind Holcomb.

Colavita-Forno d'Asolo continued to build on their lead in the women's NRC team standings. Colavita currently lead by 776 points over second placed Team TIBCO to the Top.

Like the men, much of the movement in the women’s standings comes from a number of higher profile riders being otherwise engaged in bigger races taking place in Europe. The HTC-Highroad Women’s team sent a strong team to the Giro Donne, and thus fell in the standings.

Men's individual standings Top 25 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com 575 pts 2 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare 523 3 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 385 4 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 360 5 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home 354 6 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealt 344 7 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 343 8 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 313 9 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda 312 10 Andres Diaz Corales (Col) Team Exergy 311 11 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 305 12 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 305 13 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 247 14 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 228 15 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home 221 16 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda 205 17 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home 202 18 Michael Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 199 19 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 182 20 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home 176 21 Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com 166 22 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 165 23 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 162 24 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 161 25 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 157

Women's Individual Standings Top 25 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (USA) HTC - Highroad Women 536 pts 2 Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 482 3 Erinne Willock (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top 355 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 325 5 Kristin Armstrong Savola (USA) 315 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC - Highroad Women 306 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 300 8 Joelle Numainville (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top 283 9 Laura Van Gilder (USA) 281 10 Kathryn Donovan (USA) 249 11 Clara Hughes (Can) 244 12 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Rouse Bicycles' Elite Women's Team 213 13 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top 207 14 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara 201 15 Carmen Small (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top 192 16 Lex Albrecht (Can) 189 17 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 183 18 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 181 19 Anne Samplonius (USA) 180 20 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To the Top 176 21 Jennifer Purcell (USA) 161 22 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC - Highroad Women 160 23 Jade Wilcoxson 160 24 Lauren Hall (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 156 25 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 153

Men's Team Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling Team 1772 pts 2 UnitedHealthcare 1715 3 Jamis/Sutter Home 1189 4 Team Exergy 1018 5 PureBlack Racing 809 6 Realcyclist.com 801 7 Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda 767 8 Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 628 9 Chipotle Development Team 487 10 Trek Livestrong U23 Team 468 11 Team Type 1 391 12 Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 282 13 SKLZ p/b Pista Place 185 14 ELBOWZ Racing 184 15 Team Rio Grande Racing, Inc 174 16 Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop 164 17 CashCall Mortgage 117 18 California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 74 19 Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team 61 20 XO Communications / Battley H-D 58 21 Hagens Berman Cycling 50 22 Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA 47 23 Wonderful Pistachios 47 24 Kelly Benefit Stratergies/Lateral Stress Velo 41 25 Team Globalbike 37 26 BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite Amateur Cycling Team 31 27 Mercy Elite Cycling Team 19 28 RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 10 29 Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team 5