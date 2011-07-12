Toona tightens men's and women's NRC standings
Pipp moves to third while Bissell overtakes UHC
With nine events remaining on USA cycling’s NRC, the overall rankings have become tighter than ever. The biggest mover was Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) who jumped from seventh to third place after a solid ride in the Tour de Toona.
Pipp finished sixth in the race but due to the non-participation of current NRC leader, Francisco Mancebo, the American was able to claw back much of the Realcyclist.com’s advantage. Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling) currently lying in second also closed on Mancebo after continuing his successful 2011 season with third place in the Glencoe Grand Prix at the end of June.
Mancebo’s Realcyclist.com team didn’t race the Tour de Toona and thus it unsurprising to see the Spaniards overall lead being diminished. Mancebo had a stellar start to the season, and has said publicly that he is aiming for some of the stage races in the second half of the American summer.
Bissell Pro Cycling assumed the lead in the men's team standings and now holds a 57-point edge on UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling. The two teams have been exchanging the lead all season and with plenty of races left, it’s still unclear which team will take top honours in 2011.
Women’s Standings
The women’s NRC standings are also closer than ever. Amber Neben's (HTC Highroad Women) lead over Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) has been reduced to a slender 54 points. Holcomb took top honours in the Tour de Toona to shave Neben’s margin by 108 points at the top. Canadian Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO to the Top) remains in third place a further 127 points behind Holcomb.
Colavita-Forno d'Asolo continued to build on their lead in the women's NRC team standings. Colavita currently lead by 776 points over second placed Team TIBCO to the Top.
Like the men, much of the movement in the women’s standings comes from a number of higher profile riders being otherwise engaged in bigger races taking place in Europe. The HTC-Highroad Women’s team sent a strong team to the Giro Donne, and thus fell in the standings.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com
|575
|pts
|2
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|523
|3
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|385
|4
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|360
|5
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home
|354
|6
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealt
|344
|7
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|343
|8
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|313
|9
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda
|312
|10
|Andres Diaz Corales (Col) Team Exergy
|311
|11
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|305
|12
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|305
|13
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|247
|14
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|228
|15
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home
|221
|16
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda
|205
|17
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home
|202
|18
|Michael Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|199
|19
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|182
|20
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home
|176
|21
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com
|166
|22
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|165
|23
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|162
|24
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|161
|25
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|157
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC - Highroad Women
|536
|pts
|2
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|482
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|355
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|325
|5
|Kristin Armstrong Savola (USA)
|315
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC - Highroad Women
|306
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|300
|8
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|283
|9
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|281
|10
|Kathryn Donovan (USA)
|249
|11
|Clara Hughes (Can)
|244
|12
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Rouse Bicycles' Elite Women's Team
|213
|13
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|207
|14
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara
|201
|15
|Carmen Small (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|192
|16
|Lex Albrecht (Can)
|189
|17
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|183
|18
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|181
|19
|Anne Samplonius (USA)
|180
|20
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|176
|21
|Jennifer Purcell (USA)
|161
|22
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC - Highroad Women
|160
|23
|Jade Wilcoxson
|160
|24
|Lauren Hall (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|156
|25
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|153
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|1772
|pts
|2
|UnitedHealthcare
|1715
|3
|Jamis/Sutter Home
|1189
|4
|Team Exergy
|1018
|5
|PureBlack Racing
|809
|6
|Realcyclist.com
|801
|7
|Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda
|767
|8
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|628
|9
|Chipotle Development Team
|487
|10
|Trek Livestrong U23 Team
|468
|11
|Team Type 1
|391
|12
|Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|282
|13
|SKLZ p/b Pista Place
|185
|14
|ELBOWZ Racing
|184
|15
|Team Rio Grande Racing, Inc
|174
|16
|Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|164
|17
|CashCall Mortgage
|117
|18
|California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|74
|19
|Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team
|61
|20
|XO Communications / Battley H-D
|58
|21
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|50
|22
|Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA
|47
|23
|Wonderful Pistachios
|47
|24
|Kelly Benefit Stratergies/Lateral Stress Velo
|41
|25
|Team Globalbike
|37
|26
|BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite Amateur Cycling Team
|31
|27
|Mercy Elite Cycling Team
|19
|28
|RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|10
|29
|Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|2449
|pts
|2
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
|1673
|3
|HTC - Highroad Women
|1260
|4
|Diadora Pasta Zara
|462
|5
|Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing
|332
|6
|Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized
|304
|7
|Rouse Bicycles' Elite Women's Team
|198
|8
|Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|133
|9
|ABD Cycling Team
|36
|10
|Nova Cycle Ports Foundation, Inc.
|9
|11
|Webcor / Alto Velo
|3
