Toona tightens men's and women's NRC standings

Frank Pipp jumped into third place of the men's National Racing Calendar standings after a strong performance at the Tour de 'Toona

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Janel Holcomb pulled within 54 points of Amber Neben for the top spot of the women's National Racing Calendar standings.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

With nine events remaining on USA cycling’s NRC, the overall rankings have become tighter than ever. The biggest mover was Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) who jumped from seventh to third place after a solid ride in the Tour de Toona.

Pipp finished sixth in the race but due to the non-participation of current NRC leader, Francisco Mancebo, the American was able to claw back much of the Realcyclist.com’s advantage. Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling) currently lying in second also closed on Mancebo after continuing his successful 2011 season with third place in the Glencoe Grand Prix at the end of June.

Mancebo’s Realcyclist.com team didn’t race the Tour de Toona and thus it unsurprising to see the Spaniards overall lead being diminished. Mancebo had a stellar start to the season, and has said publicly that he is aiming for some of the stage races in the second half of the American summer.

Bissell Pro Cycling assumed the lead in the men's team standings and now holds a 57-point edge on UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling. The two teams have been exchanging the lead all season and with plenty of races left, it’s still unclear which team will take top honours in 2011.

Women’s Standings

The women’s NRC standings are also closer than ever. Amber Neben's (HTC Highroad Women) lead over Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) has been reduced to a slender 54 points. Holcomb took top honours in the Tour de Toona to shave Neben’s margin by 108 points at the top. Canadian Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO to the Top) remains in third place a further 127 points behind Holcomb.

Colavita-Forno d'Asolo continued to build on their lead in the women's NRC team standings. Colavita currently lead by 776 points over second placed Team TIBCO to the Top.

Like the men, much of the movement in the women’s standings comes from a number of higher profile riders being otherwise engaged in bigger races taking place in Europe. The HTC-Highroad Women’s team sent a strong team to the Giro Donne, and thus fell in the standings.

Men's individual standings Top 25
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com575pts
2Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare523
3Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team385
4Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia360
5Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home354
6Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealt344
7Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare343
8Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare313
9Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda312
10Andres Diaz Corales (Col) Team Exergy311
11Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy305
12Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team305
13Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team247
14Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare228
15Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home221
16Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda205
17Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home202
18Michael Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing199
19Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team182
20Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home176
21Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com166
22Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing165
23Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling Team162
24Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy161
25Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team157

Women's Individual Standings Top 25
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) HTC - Highroad Women536pts
2Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo482
3Erinne Willock (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top355
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo325
5Kristin Armstrong Savola (USA)315
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC - Highroad Women306
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo300
8Joelle Numainville (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top283
9Laura Van Gilder (USA)281
10Kathryn Donovan (USA)249
11Clara Hughes (Can)244
12Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Rouse Bicycles' Elite Women's Team213
13Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top207
14Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara201
15Carmen Small (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top192
16Lex Albrecht (Can)189
17Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo183
18Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo181
19Anne Samplonius (USA)180
20Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To the Top176
21Jennifer Purcell (USA)161
22Ally Stacher (USA) HTC - Highroad Women160
23Jade Wilcoxson160
24Lauren Hall (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo156
25Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo153

Men's Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling Team1772pts
2UnitedHealthcare1715
3Jamis/Sutter Home1189
4Team Exergy1018
5PureBlack Racing809
6Realcyclist.com801
7Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda767
8Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth628
9Chipotle Development Team487
10Trek Livestrong U23 Team468
11Team Type 1391
12Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder282
13SKLZ p/b Pista Place185
14ELBOWZ Racing184
15Team Rio Grande Racing, Inc174
16Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop164
17CashCall Mortgage117
18California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized74
19Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team61
20XO Communications / Battley H-D58
21Hagens Berman Cycling50
22Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA47
23Wonderful Pistachios47
24Kelly Benefit Stratergies/Lateral Stress Velo41
25Team Globalbike37
26BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite Amateur Cycling Team31
27Mercy Elite Cycling Team19
28RideClean p/b PatentIt.com10
29Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team5

Women's Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo2449pts
2Team TIBCO/To the Top1673
3HTC - Highroad Women1260
4Diadora Pasta Zara462
5Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing332
6Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized304
7Rouse Bicycles' Elite Women's Team198
8Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder133
9ABD Cycling Team36
10Nova Cycle Ports Foundation, Inc.9
11Webcor / Alto Velo3