Shake-up in NRC rankings after Cascade Classic
Holcomb moves into top spot, as Mancebo consolidates lead
The Cascade Cycling Classic concluded on July 24 and there were some big changes in the National Racing Calendar (NRC) standings. Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) finally regained her lead after losing it to Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) earlier in the year. Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) built on his already commanding lead in the standings but there were some big changes in the top 10.
Men's Standings
Mancebo's return to racing for the Cascade Cycling Classic was a successful one. The Spaniard won the time trial on stage two and finished in the top-three on two other occasions to take a convincing overall victory. The win increased the RealCyclist.com rider's buffer at the top to 299 points.
Chris Baldwin (Bissell) moved from 12th to 5th place after his own impressive performance in the Cascade Classic. Teammate Frank Pipp did enough to close his deficit to Jonathan Cantwell (V-Australia) and the two are now tied in third overall in the standings. Australian Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) also jumped up the standings courtesy of his second overall in the race.
In the team standings, Bissell have extended their lead largely thanks to the non-attendance of UnitedHealthcare. Bissell's lead now stands at 366 points.
Women's Standings
Holcomb's impressive overall victory in the Cascade women's race has put her back in control of the Women's NRC standings. The Colavita-Forno d'Asolo rider didn't win a stage but rode a consistent race in Oregon to take maximum points. Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) remains in second place overall despite having missed a number of NRC races due to her focus on her European schedule.
Colavita-Forno d'Asolo extended their lead courtesy of Holcomb's win and like Bissell look unlikely to be beaten in the team's standings.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com
|822
|pts
|2
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|523
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus)
|460
|4
|K Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|460
|5
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|397
|6
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealt
|383
|7
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|360
|8
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home
|354
|9
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|343
|10
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home
|319
|11
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|313
|12
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda
|312
|13
|Andres Diaz Corales (Col) Team Exergy
|311
|14
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|297
|15
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|273
|16
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|247
|17
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|228
|18
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com
|224
|19
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda
|205
|20
|Michael Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|204
|21
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home
|202
|22
|Matt Cooke (USA)
|196
|23
|Ben Kersten (USA) Team Exergy
|190
|24
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|182
|25
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home
|182
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|670
|pts
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC - Highroad Women
|536
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|453
|4
|Kristin Armstrong Savola (USA)
|417
|5
|Clara Hughes (USA)
|409
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|348
|7
|Anne Samplonius (USA)
|335
|8
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|310
|9
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC - Highroad Women
|306
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|300
|11
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|281
|12
|Kathryn Donovan (USA)
|259
|13
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|232
|14
|Carmen Small (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|230
|15
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|214
|16
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Rouse Bicycles' Elite Women's Team
|213
|17
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|207
|18
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA)
|205
|19
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara
|201
|20
|Kristin McGrath (USA)
|197
|21
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|196
|22
|Lex Albrecht (USA)
|189
|23
|Lauren Hall (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|181
|24
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|181
|25
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|176
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
