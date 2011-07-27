Shake-up in NRC rankings after Cascade Classic

Image 1 of 2 Best Young rider and second overall Lachlan Morton, overall winner Francisco Mancebo, and third overall Jeremy Vennell. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 2 of 2 Anne Samplonius wins the final stage, but Janel Holcomb collected the overall prize and the NRC lead. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)

The Cascade Cycling Classic concluded on July 24 and there were some big changes in the National Racing Calendar (NRC) standings. Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) finally regained her lead after losing it to Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) earlier in the year. Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) built on his already commanding lead in the standings but there were some big changes in the top 10.

Men's Standings

Mancebo's return to racing for the Cascade Cycling Classic was a successful one. The Spaniard won the time trial on stage two and finished in the top-three on two other occasions to take a convincing overall victory. The win increased the RealCyclist.com rider's buffer at the top to 299 points.

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) moved from 12th to 5th place after his own impressive performance in the Cascade Classic. Teammate Frank Pipp did enough to close his deficit to Jonathan Cantwell (V-Australia) and the two are now tied in third overall in the standings. Australian Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) also jumped up the standings courtesy of his second overall in the race.

In the team standings, Bissell have extended their lead largely thanks to the non-attendance of UnitedHealthcare. Bissell's lead now stands at 366 points.



Women's Standings

Holcomb's impressive overall victory in the Cascade women's race has put her back in control of the Women's NRC standings. The Colavita-Forno d'Asolo rider didn't win a stage but rode a consistent race in Oregon to take maximum points. Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) remains in second place overall despite having missed a number of NRC races due to her focus on her European schedule.

Colavita-Forno d'Asolo extended their lead courtesy of Holcomb's win and like Bissell look unlikely to be beaten in the team's standings.

Men's Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com 822 pts 2 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare 523 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) 460 4 K Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 460 5 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 397 6 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealt 383 7 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 360 8 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home 354 9 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 343 10 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home 319 11 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 313 12 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda 312 13 Andres Diaz Corales (Col) Team Exergy 311 14 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 297 15 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 273 16 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 247 17 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 228 18 Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com 224 19 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda 205 20 Michael Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 204 21 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home 202 22 Matt Cooke (USA) 196 23 Ben Kersten (USA) Team Exergy 190 24 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 182 25 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home 182

Women's Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 670 pts 2 Amber Neben (USA) HTC - Highroad Women 536 3 Erinne Willock (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top 453 4 Kristin Armstrong Savola (USA) 417 5 Clara Hughes (USA) 409 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 348 7 Anne Samplonius (USA) 335 8 Joelle Numainville (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top 310 9 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC - Highroad Women 306 10 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 300 11 Laura Van Gilder (USA) 281 12 Kathryn Donovan (USA) 259 13 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 232 14 Carmen Small (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top 230 15 Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top 214 16 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Rouse Bicycles' Elite Women's Team 213 17 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top 207 18 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) 205 19 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara 201 20 Kristin McGrath (USA) 197 21 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 196 22 Lex Albrecht (USA) 189 23 Lauren Hall (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 181 24 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 181 25 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To the Top 176

