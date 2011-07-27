Trending

Shake-up in NRC rankings after Cascade Classic

Holcomb moves into top spot, as Mancebo consolidates lead

Best Young rider and second overall Lachlan Morton, overall winner Francisco Mancebo, and third overall Jeremy Vennell.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Anne Samplonius wins the final stage, but Janel Holcomb collected the overall prize and the NRC lead.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)

The Cascade Cycling Classic concluded on July 24 and there were some big changes in the National Racing Calendar (NRC) standings. Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) finally regained her lead after losing it to Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) earlier in the year. Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) built on his already commanding lead in the standings but there were some big changes in the top 10.

Men's Standings

Mancebo's return to racing for the Cascade Cycling Classic was a successful one. The Spaniard won the time trial on stage two and finished in the top-three on two other occasions to take a convincing overall victory. The win increased the RealCyclist.com rider's buffer at the top to 299 points.

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) moved from 12th to 5th place after his own impressive performance in the Cascade Classic. Teammate Frank Pipp did enough to close his deficit to Jonathan Cantwell (V-Australia) and the two are now tied in third overall in the standings. Australian Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) also jumped up the standings courtesy of his second overall in the race.

In the team standings, Bissell have extended their lead largely thanks to the non-attendance of UnitedHealthcare. Bissell's lead now stands at 366 points.

Women's Standings

Holcomb's impressive overall victory in the Cascade women's race has put her back in control of the Women's NRC standings. The Colavita-Forno d'Asolo rider didn't win a stage but rode a consistent race in Oregon to take maximum points. Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) remains in second place overall despite having missed a number of NRC races due to her focus on her European schedule.

Colavita-Forno d'Asolo extended their lead courtesy of Holcomb's win and like Bissell look unlikely to be beaten in the team's standings.

Men's Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com822pts
2Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare523
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus)460
4K Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team460
5Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team397
6Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealt383
7Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy360
8Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home354
9Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare343
10Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home319
11Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare313
12Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda312
13Andres Diaz Corales (Col) Team Exergy311
14Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team297
15Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling Team273
16Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team247
17Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare228
18Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com224
19Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda205
20Michael Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing204
21Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home202
22Matt Cooke (USA)196
23Ben Kersten (USA) Team Exergy190
24Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team182
25Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home182

Women's Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo670pts
2Amber Neben (USA) HTC - Highroad Women536
3Erinne Willock (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top453
4Kristin Armstrong Savola (USA)417
5Clara Hughes (USA)409
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo348
7Anne Samplonius (USA)335
8Joelle Numainville (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top310
9Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC - Highroad Women306
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo300
11Laura Van Gilder (USA)281
12Kathryn Donovan (USA)259
13Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo232
14Carmen Small (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top230
15Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top214
16Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Rouse Bicycles' Elite Women's Team213
17Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top207
18Jade Wilcoxson (USA)205
19Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara201
20Kristin McGrath (USA)197
21Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo196
22Lex Albrecht (USA)189
23Lauren Hall (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo181
24Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo181
25Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To the Top176

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bissell Pro Cycling

Women's Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo