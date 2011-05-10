NRC standings: Pipp and Keough big movers

Image 1 of 3 Frank Pipp (Bissell) took his first NRC victory of the season with his win at the Inner Loop Road Race. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 2 of 3 Jake Keough wins his third crit this week (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 3 of 3 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) in the peloton (Image credit: Tom Ewart)

There has been a big shakeup in the US National Road Circuit (NRC) with almost all categories affected by racing in the last week at the Joe Martin Stage Race and Speedweek.

US Roundup

Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) used three top-10 finishes, including a second-place finish in Sunday's 85-kilometer criterium, to win the Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In addition to Sunday's result, Pipp placed seventh in Thursday's Devil's Den 2.5-kilometer time trial, fourth in Friday's 110-kilometer road race and 26th in Saturday's 81-kilometer road race.

On the women's side, Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) finished atop the general classification of an NRC event for the first time in her career after winning the women's Joe Martin Stage Race.

Holcomb won the time trial and Saturday's road race while placing sixth in Sunday's criterium and 29th in Friday's road race.

Meanwhile US Crit Series Speedweek was dominated by Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team p/b Maxxis) emerged atop a 225-man field as the omnium winner, amassing 1,621 points through the seven events. Keough won three criteriums, placed second in one and did not finish worse than 12th in any of the seven events. Keough won the omnium by 20 points over his teammate Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team p/b Maxxis).

On the women's side, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) won the women's omnium award in a 79-woman field. Van Gilder stayed in the top five of each of the seven criterium events and led a total of 11 laps. She compiled pairs of second-place finishes, third-place finishes, fourth-place finishes and a fifth-place finish.

Men’s standings

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) remains the leader of the 2011 Men's NRC Standings as Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) traded places with Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling), moving to second place. After his win in Fayetteville, Pipp climbed from 35th to fourth in the standings and Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) is in fifth place. Keough was the other big move in the men’s standings and moved into ninth place.

In the teams' standings Bissell has trimmed Realcyclist.com's lead from 230 points to only 19 and Chipotle Development moved from fourth to third place, swapping with Trek Livestrong.

Women’s Standings

Holcomb has jumped from fourth place to first place, overtaking Clara Hughes for the lead in the NRC Women's Standings. Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women) slipped down a peg to third place but remains ahead of Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) and Kathryn Donovan (Southern California Velo). After her performance in Speed Week, Van Gilder has moved into eighth place.

The top three spots on the NRC women's teams' standings are unchanged after last week's results though Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing slipped ahead of Diadora Pasta Zara for fourth place.

NRC brief standing sas of May 10, 2011

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 575 pts 2 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) 222 3 Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 170 4 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 170 5 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclistcom) 166

Men's Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Realcyclist.com 802 pts 2 Bissell Pro Cycling Team 783 3 Chipotle Development Team 479 4 Trek Livestrong 380 5 Team Exergy 355

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) 368 pts 2 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling) 244 3 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women) 217 4 Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) 201 5 Kathryn Donovan (Southern California Velo) 184