Neben is new top NRC women's rider

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) had a strong ride for fourth place today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

With 11 events remaining on the women's USA Cycling's National Racing Calendar (NRC) there's a new top women's rider as Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women) overtook Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo). After winning the overall at the Nature Valley Grand Prix, Neben holds a 162-point edge in the women's standings. Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO-To the Top) trails Holcomb by 19 points in third place and is 40 points ahead of Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12). Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad Women) rounds out the revamped women's top five.

The top three of the women's team standings are unchanged as Colavita-Forno d'Asolo holds a 730-point lead over Team TIBCO-To-the Top. HTC-Highroad Women, which totalled five podium positions and seven top five stage finishes, sits in third place, 261 points behind Team TIBCO-To the Top. Diadora Pasta Zara swapped with Primal-MapMyRider Women's Racing in the last week. Diadora Pasta Zara is the new fourth-place team, 130 points ahead of Primal-MapMyRider Women's Racing, this week's fifth-place team.

The USA Cycling men's NRC standings are tightening up with 14 events remaining on the men's calendar. Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) has pulled to within 112 points of leader Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com). Keough posted three podium finishes, including a second-stage win, at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. After winning the overall at the Nature Valley Grand Prix, Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) is the new third-place rider, one point ahead of Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling). K. Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) jumped from 11th to fifth, 13 points behind Clarke.

After securing 10 podium positions and 12 top five finishes at the six-stage Nature Valley Grand Prix, UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling added to its lead atop the men's team standings, opening a 265-point lead over Bissell Pro Cycling. Jamis-Sutter Home jumped from fifth in last week's standings to third this week, 218 points behind Bissell. Team Exergy rose from sixth to fourth in a one-week span, holding a 117-point advantage over Realcyclist.com.

NRC brief standings as of June 21, 2011

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)575pts
2Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling)463
3Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)344
4Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling)343
5K. Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)330

Men's Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling1655pts
2Bissell Pro Cycling Team1390
3Jamis-Sutter Home1072
4Team Exergy918
5Realcyclist.com801

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women)536pts
2Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo)374
3Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO-To the Top)355
4Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)315
5Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad Women)306

Women's Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita-Forno d'Asolo2251pts
2Team TIBCO-To the Top1521
3HTC-Highroad Women1260
4Diadora Pasta Zara462
5Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing332