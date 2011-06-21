Neben is new top NRC women's rider

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) had a strong ride for fourth place today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

With 11 events remaining on the women's USA Cycling's National Racing Calendar (NRC) there's a new top women's rider as Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women) overtook Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo). After winning the overall at the Nature Valley Grand Prix, Neben holds a 162-point edge in the women's standings. Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO-To the Top) trails Holcomb by 19 points in third place and is 40 points ahead of Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12). Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad Women) rounds out the revamped women's top five.

The top three of the women's team standings are unchanged as Colavita-Forno d'Asolo holds a 730-point lead over Team TIBCO-To-the Top. HTC-Highroad Women, which totalled five podium positions and seven top five stage finishes, sits in third place, 261 points behind Team TIBCO-To the Top. Diadora Pasta Zara swapped with Primal-MapMyRider Women's Racing in the last week. Diadora Pasta Zara is the new fourth-place team, 130 points ahead of Primal-MapMyRider Women's Racing, this week's fifth-place team.

The USA Cycling men's NRC standings are tightening up with 14 events remaining on the men's calendar. Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) has pulled to within 112 points of leader Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com). Keough posted three podium finishes, including a second-stage win, at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. After winning the overall at the Nature Valley Grand Prix, Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) is the new third-place rider, one point ahead of Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling). K. Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) jumped from 11th to fifth, 13 points behind Clarke.

After securing 10 podium positions and 12 top five finishes at the six-stage Nature Valley Grand Prix, UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling added to its lead atop the men's team standings, opening a 265-point lead over Bissell Pro Cycling. Jamis-Sutter Home jumped from fifth in last week's standings to third this week, 218 points behind Bissell. Team Exergy rose from sixth to fourth in a one-week span, holding a 117-point advantage over Realcyclist.com.



NRC brief standings as of June 21, 2011

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 575 pts 2 Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling) 463 3 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 344 4 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling) 343 5 K. Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 330

Men's Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling 1655 pts 2 Bissell Pro Cycling Team 1390 3 Jamis-Sutter Home 1072 4 Team Exergy 918 5 Realcyclist.com 801

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women) 536 pts 2 Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) 374 3 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO-To the Top) 355 4 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12) 315 5 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad Women) 306