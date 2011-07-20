Cantwell continues pressure on Mancebo at top of NRC
Fly V Australia rider eyeing overall title
Jonathan Cantwell's (Fly V Australia) win at the Boise Twilight criterium on Saturday propelled the Australian to third on the overall in the USA's National Racing Calendar rankings, eclipsing Frank Pipp (Bissell). The prolific sprinter also closed on current leader Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com).
Fly V Australia dominated Boise, taking three of the top five positions. Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) who won last year's race placed second behind Cantwell and now moves into the top 25 of the overall standings.
In the team's competition Bissell Pro Cycling has extended its lead over UnitedHealthcare courtesy of Frank Pipp's creditable sixth place in Boise. Bissell now have a 102 point advantage but there are still eight races left in the men's calendar and nothing is decided.
The next race for the men is the Cascade Cycling Classic which starts today in Bend, Oregon.
Women's rankings
The women's rankings remain unchanged since there was no event for them in Boise. Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) and Colavita/Forno d'Asolo retain their positions atop the rankings. The women's peloton returns to racing, like the men, at the Cascade Cycling Classic.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com
|575
|pts
|2
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|523
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|460
|4
|K Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|430
|5
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|360
|6
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home
|354
|7
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealt
|344
|8
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|343
|9
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|313
|10
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda
|312
|11
|Andres Diaz Corales (Col) Team Exergy
|311
|12
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|305
|13
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|247
|14
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|228
|15
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home
|221
|16
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda
|205
|17
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home
|202
|18
|Michael Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|199
|19
|Ben Kersten (USA) Fly V Australia
|190
|20
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|182
|21
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home
|176
|22
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com
|166
|23
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|165
|24
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|162
|25
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|161
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|1817
|pts
|2
|UnitedHealthcare
|1715
|3
|Jamis/Sutter Home
|1195
|4
|Team Exergy
|1073
|5
|PureBlack Racing
|809
|6
|Realcyclist.com
|801
|7
|Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda
|767
|8
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|628
|9
|Chipotle Development Team
|487
|10
|Trek Livestrong U23 Team
|468
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC - Highroad Women
|536
|pts
|2
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|482
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|355
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|325
|5
|Kristin Armstrong Savola (USA)
|315
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC - Highroad Women
|306
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|300
|8
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|283
|9
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|281
|10
|Kathryn Donovan (USA)
|249
|11
|Clara Hughes (USA) Canadian National Team
|244
|12
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Rouse Bicycles' Elite Women's Team
|213
|13
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|207
|14
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara
|201
|15
|Carmen Small (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|192
|16
|Lex Albrecht (USA)
|189
|17
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|183
|18
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|181
|19
|Anne Samplonius (USA)
|180
|20
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To the Top
|176
|21
|Jennifer Purcell (USA)
|161
|22
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC - Highroad Women
|160
|23
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA)
|160
|24
|Lauren Hall (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|156
|25
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|153
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|2449
|pts
|2
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
|1673
|3
|HTC - Highroad Women
|1260
|4
|Diadora Pasta Zara
|462
|5
|Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing
|332
|6
|Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized
|304
|7
|Rouse Bicycles' Elite Women's Team
|198
|8
|Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|133
|9
|ABD Cycling Team
|36
|10
|Nova Cycle Ports Foundation, Inc.
|9
