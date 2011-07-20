Cantwell continues pressure on Mancebo at top of NRC

The men's podium at Boise; Escuela, Cantwell, and Kersten. (Image credit: Steve Conner)

Jonathan Cantwell's (Fly V Australia) win at the Boise Twilight criterium on Saturday propelled the Australian to third on the overall in the USA's National Racing Calendar rankings, eclipsing Frank Pipp (Bissell). The prolific sprinter also closed on current leader Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com).

Fly V Australia dominated Boise, taking three of the top five positions. Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) who won last year's race placed second behind Cantwell and now moves into the top 25 of the overall standings.

In the team's competition Bissell Pro Cycling has extended its lead over UnitedHealthcare courtesy of Frank Pipp's creditable sixth place in Boise. Bissell now have a 102 point advantage but there are still eight races left in the men's calendar and nothing is decided.

The next race for the men is the Cascade Cycling Classic which starts today in Bend, Oregon.

Women's rankings

The women's rankings remain unchanged since there was no event for them in Boise. Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) and Colavita/Forno d'Asolo retain their positions atop the rankings. The women's peloton returns to racing, like the men, at the Cascade Cycling Classic.

Men's NRC standings 18/7/11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com 575 pts 2 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare 523 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 460 4 K Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 430 5 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 360 6 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home 354 7 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealt 344 8 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 343 9 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 313 10 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda 312 11 Andres Diaz Corales (Col) Team Exergy 311 12 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 305 13 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 247 14 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 228 15 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home 221 16 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda 205 17 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home 202 18 Michael Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 199 19 Ben Kersten (USA) Fly V Australia 190 20 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 182 21 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home 176 22 Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com 166 23 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 165 24 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling Team 162 25 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 161

Men's Team Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling Team 1817 pts 2 UnitedHealthcare 1715 3 Jamis/Sutter Home 1195 4 Team Exergy 1073 5 PureBlack Racing 809 6 Realcyclist.com 801 7 Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda 767 8 Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 628 9 Chipotle Development Team 487 10 Trek Livestrong U23 Team 468

Women's NRC Standings 18/7/11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (USA) HTC - Highroad Women 536 pts 2 Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 482 3 Erinne Willock (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top 355 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 325 5 Kristin Armstrong Savola (USA) 315 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC - Highroad Women 306 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 300 8 Joelle Numainville (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top 283 9 Laura Van Gilder (USA) 281 10 Kathryn Donovan (USA) 249 11 Clara Hughes (USA) Canadian National Team 244 12 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Rouse Bicycles' Elite Women's Team 213 13 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top 207 14 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara 201 15 Carmen Small (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top 192 16 Lex Albrecht (USA) 189 17 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 183 18 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 181 19 Anne Samplonius (USA) 180 20 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To the Top 176 21 Jennifer Purcell (USA) 161 22 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC - Highroad Women 160 23 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) 160 24 Lauren Hall (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 156 25 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 153