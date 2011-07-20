Trending

Cantwell continues pressure on Mancebo at top of NRC

Fly V Australia rider eyeing overall title

The men's podium at Boise; Escuela, Cantwell, and Kersten.

(Image credit: Steve Conner)

Jonathan Cantwell's (Fly V Australia) win at the Boise Twilight criterium on Saturday propelled the Australian to third on the overall in the USA's National Racing Calendar rankings, eclipsing Frank Pipp (Bissell). The prolific sprinter also closed on current leader Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com).

Fly V Australia dominated Boise, taking three of the top five positions. Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) who won last year's race placed second behind Cantwell and now moves into the top 25 of the overall standings.

In the team's competition Bissell Pro Cycling has extended its lead over UnitedHealthcare courtesy of Frank Pipp's creditable sixth place in Boise. Bissell now have a 102 point advantage but there are still eight races left in the men's calendar and nothing is decided.

The next race for the men is the Cascade Cycling Classic which starts today in Bend, Oregon.

Women's rankings

The women's rankings remain unchanged since there was no event for them in Boise. Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) and Colavita/Forno d'Asolo retain their positions atop the rankings. The women's peloton returns to racing, like the men, at the Cascade Cycling Classic.

Men's NRC standings 18/7/11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com575pts
2Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare523
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia460
4K Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team430
5Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy360
6Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home354
7Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealt344
8Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare343
9Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare313
10Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda312
11Andres Diaz Corales (Col) Team Exergy311
12Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team305
13Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team247
14Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare228
15Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home221
16Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda205
17Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home202
18Michael Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing199
19Ben Kersten (USA) Fly V Australia190
20Eric Young (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team182
21Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home176
22Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com166
23Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing165
24Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling Team162
25Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy161

Men's Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling Team1817pts
2UnitedHealthcare1715
3Jamis/Sutter Home1195
4Team Exergy1073
5PureBlack Racing809
6Realcyclist.com801
7Jelly Belly Team p/b Kenda767
8Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth628
9Chipotle Development Team487
10Trek Livestrong U23 Team468

Women's NRC Standings 18/7/11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) HTC - Highroad Women536pts
2Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo482
3Erinne Willock (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top355
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo325
5Kristin Armstrong Savola (USA)315
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC - Highroad Women306
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo300
8Joelle Numainville (Can) Team TIBCO/To the Top283
9Laura Van Gilder (USA)281
10Kathryn Donovan (USA)249
11Clara Hughes (USA) Canadian National Team244
12Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Rouse Bicycles' Elite Women's Team213
13Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top207
14Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora Pasta Zara201
15Carmen Small (USA) Team TIBCO/To the Top192
16Lex Albrecht (USA)189
17Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo183
18Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo181
19Anne Samplonius (USA)180
20Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To the Top176
21Jennifer Purcell (USA)161
22Ally Stacher (USA) HTC - Highroad Women160
23Jade Wilcoxson (USA)160
24Lauren Hall (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo156
25Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo153

Women's Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo2449pts
2Team TIBCO/To the Top1673
3HTC - Highroad Women1260
4Diadora Pasta Zara462
5Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing332
6Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized304
7Rouse Bicycles' Elite Women's Team198
8Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder133
9ABD Cycling Team36
10Nova Cycle Ports Foundation, Inc.9