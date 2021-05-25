Wahoo unveils all-new Elemnt Bolt

Wahoo has today unveiled the latest addition to its cycling computer lineup, overhauling the Elemnt Bolt with an all-new model that integrates a colour screen, improved navigation, additional memory and more.

Positioned alongside the larger Elemnt Roam in the brand's lineup, many of the updates to the Bolt are hardware-based and provide the new Bolt much of the same functionality as its bigger brother, but in the familiar small-and-sleek form factor used by the original Bolt.

The new Elemnt Bolt has been given a 64-colour display and, according to Wahoo, these colours have been used "selectively, where it counts". They can be found predominantly in the map screen, helping to improve the clarity of the display, but it is also used in the menus and to highlight training zones for data fields such as power and heart rate. The new Bolt shares the same 2.2in screen as its predecessor, covered by Gorilla Glass for increased durability. The single strip of LED lights remains across the top, and an ambient light sensor has been added, enabling automation of screen brightness.

Navigation has been brought up to speed with the Roam, meaning the new Elemnt Bolt is able to route and re-route on the device itself, rather than relying on a tethered smartphone. As with the Roam, worldwide maps are available for free via the companion app, and you can choose which are stored on the device. However, the new Bolt is given 16GB of memory to enable greater storage, and faster processors have also been added to facilitate the on-device mapping capabilities.

The new Wahoo Elemnt Bolt gets comprehensive mapping and on-device routing functionality (Image credit: Wahoo)

Despite this increase in functionality, Wahoo claims the battery life remains at a lengthy 15-hours and then when it comes to charging, the introduction of a USB-C connector means a jump to 5a charging instead of the former Bolt's 1.5a, as well as increased water resistance.

The device itself retains the same aerodynamic form as its predecessor, albeit with an ever-so-slightly amended shape. This means that while the new device will fit onto older aero mounts, it won't sit flush.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

A complaint relating to the older Elemnt Bolt and the Elemnt Roam is that the buttons are hard to press and that the concave shape of the buttons on the face of the device hold water. Wahoo has tackled this by overhauling them for the new Elemnt Bolt, making the front-facing buttons convex in shape, and giving all buttons a lighter, more tactile feel.

Wahoo also says the new Elemnt Bolt is fitted with an accelerometer although, at this stage, it performs no function. Wahoo says it has been included to enable future development. Our predictions on this surround crash detection, but Wahoo was unable to comment on exactly what is coming.

In a press release ahead of the launch, Elemnt product manager, Megan Powers said: "Bolt has always been known for its sleek form factor, as well as its ease-of-use. We’re excited to add features that Wahooligans have been clamouring for, including a thoughtful use of colour on the display, and Smart Navigation in a package that looks great on any bike."