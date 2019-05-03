Wahoo launches new Elemnt ROAM computer
First colour display computer from brand
Wahoo Fitness have launched the Elemnt ROAM GPS cycling computer with an all-new colour screen and expanded navigation features. The computer will sit at the top of the brand’s four-model range.
Following hot on the heels of the launch of the new Garmin Edge 530 and Edge 830 earlier this week, the new Wahoo Elemnt ROAM features a 2.7” colour screen versus the Garmin Edge 530 and 830 2.3" screens although unlike the Garmin Edge 830, the new Wahoo is not touch screen. Wahoo claim the new unit has a 17+ hour battery life.
The Wahoo Elemnt ROAM features a number of new navigation features including ‘Get Me Started’ and ‘Back On Track’, which takes riders to the start of a predetermined route and back to the route if a wrong turn is taken, respectively.
Wahoo say the new computer comes with a free and easy-to-use smartphone app for initial setup and ongoing management, while the computer also features connectivity through Wahoo and non-Wahoo smart trainers, heart rate monitors and speed sensors through ANT+ and Bluetooth connections.
In a press release from Wahoo, CEO and founder Chip Hawkins said: “As more cyclists are using their bikes to explore lesser-trafficked areas, or navigating while riding new roads or trails, we are so excited to offer ROAM, a computer purposefully designed to meet the challenges of cyclists around the world, especially navigating while riding.
“With ROAM, we’ve taken our proven, intuitive and easy-to-use platform, loved by all kinds of riders, and added features to create a powerful new tool that cyclists can use to guide them on every kind of ride.”
The Wahoo Elemnt ROAM is available now from WahooFitness.com and priced at £299.99 / US$379.99 / €349.99 / AUS$599.95.
