Wahoo launches all-new Elemnt Roam

Wahoo has today unveiled the latest update to its flagship cycling computer, the Elemnt Roam, giving it dual-band GPS, a better colour screen, Wahoo Systm workout compatibility, bigger memory and more. It marks version two of the Elemnt Roam, replacing Elemnt Roam V1, which itself replaced the Elemnt in 2019.

It will be positioned as the best bike computer in the brand's two-model range - alongside the diminutive Elemnt Bolt - as the more adventure-ready option, with a bigger screen and bigger battery.

For years, Wahoo's two computers have played a continual game of leapfrog, out-speccing each other at every iteration. In 2020, the Elemnt Bolt launched with everything good about the Roam plus a host of new features on top. These included a new colour screen, USB-C charging and improved buttons, to name a few.

Today's launch sees the Elemnt Roam play catch up to those features, meaning it boasts the same 64-colour screen (albeit 12mm larger), a USB-C charge port for faster charging and better water resistance, and improved (read: raised and more tactile) buttons. It also maintains the two strips of LED lights, aerodynamic out-front mount, and simple app-based setup process as before.

Dimensions compared Elemnt Bolt Elemnt Roam Weight 69g 95g (claimed) Screen size 2.2in (56mm) 2.7in (68mm) Overall dimensions 77 x 47 x 21mm 90.5 x 59.5 x 20.5mm

However, true to form, the Roam has been given a sprinkling of oneupmanship that Wahoo no doubt hopes will tempt Elemnt Bolt users into an upgrade.

Possibly the biggest of those is the introduction of dual-band GPS technology. This is said to offer better accuracy and fewer dropouts in challenging terrain such as under dense tree cover or in built-up urban areas. The only other computer to do this at the time of launch is the recently released Garmin Edge 1040 series, which has a starting price of £170 / $200 higher.

The Elemnt Roam gets the same 64-colour screen as the Bolt, but at 2.7 inches instead of 2.2. (Image credit: Wahoo)

The inbuilt memory within the Elemnt Roam has also increased. The outgoing Roam featured 4GB of storage space, and the Elemnt Bolt boasts 16GB, but the new Roam has doubled that to 32GB. Wahoo told Cyclingnews that the reason for the ever-expanding memory is that the Wahoo base maps are growing in size as more layers are added with ever-greater amounts of detail.

Another new feature comes in the form of integration with the brand's 'Wahoo X' training software. Users of Wahoo X will be able to push Systm workouts to the Elemnt, allowing them to perform them outside. Support for outside workouts from other apps such as TrainerRoad will also remain.

Two other new features on the new Elemnt Roam won't be available immediately but are coming soon (expected later this year). The first of these is Summit Segments, which will act in a similar way to Garmin's ClimbPro or Hammerhead's Climber feature, in that any significant climbs on a pre-loaded route will be highlighted. Upon arrival at the start, it will flash up in a similar way to Strava Segments currently. The second of these is Public Route Sharing, which is a neat way to share a route with multiple people nearby, in a similar way to sharing something via Apple AirDrop. This could be used by ride leaders, sportive organisers or cycling clubs, allowing people to share the route before setting off.

Despite the new features, Wahoo says it has managed to retain the same 17-hour battery life of the outgoing Roam, continuing to outlast the Bolt by two hours. For those whose adventures continue beyond this duration, the Elemnt computers can be charged while riding, but there are no solar functions or bolt-on battery pack considerations like Garmin.

As before, Roam V2 can connect to your phone and ping up notifications (Image credit: Wahoo)

The new Wahoo Elemnt Roam is available today at Wahoo Fitness and retailers. Unlike the new Wahoo Kickr 2022, which launched just last month with a price hike, the Elemnt Roam remains at the same price as its predecessor, at £349.99, $399.99, CAD $599.99, €399.99, AU$599.95.

The Cyclingnews tech team has received our review sample, and we'll be putting it through its paces in the coming weeks to bring you a full review.