2025 Vuelta a España expected to start in Piedmont as Italian region hosts all three Grand Tours and more

By
published

Vuelta set for three successive foreign starts with Monaco already in place for 2026

Sepp Kuss won the 2023 Vuelta a España
Sepp Kuss won the 2023 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España director Javier Guillén has confirmed that Piedmont in northwest Italy, is the leading candidate to host the start of the 2025 Vuelta a España. 

It would mark the sixth foreign start in Vuelta history and the first in Italy. Indeed, a successful Piedmont bid would see the Vuelta start abroad for three years in succession, given that this year’s race gets underway in Lisbon on August 17, while Monaco was recently announced as the start site for 2026. The USA's Sepp Kuss won the 2023 2023 Vuelta a España after an internal rivalry with his Jumbo-Visma teammates.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.