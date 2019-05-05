Vos victorious in Yorkshire, Bernal out of the Giro – podcast

An aerial view of the finish by the sea (Image credit: SWpix.com)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville, we hear from Marianne Vos after her incredible win at the Women's Tour de Yorkshire. We also hear from Lizzie Deignan on her return to racing, while Philippa York and author William Fotheringhan talk about the Harrogate Worlds course.

Fotheringham was out on Friday riding the course and likened it to the Oslo 1993 Worlds. He and York take a walk down memory lane and discuss both the Norwegian course and Harrogate’s 2019 parcours.

We then jump to the men’s Tour of Yorkshire and debate the stage that saw Alexander Kamp defy the odds to take home a well-deserved win ahead of Chris Lawless and Team Ineos. There’s a segment looking ahead to Sunday’s final stage with York providing her ever-excellent analysis.

And of course we talk about the news that Egan Bernal has broken a collarbone and will miss the Giro d’Italia. Where does this leave Team Ineos on the eve of their Grand Tour debut?

