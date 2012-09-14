Vos skips time trial to focus on road race world title

Image 1 of 3 Race winner, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 3 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the Olympic road race from Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the Olympic road race from Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 3 Dutch Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Marianne Vos has opted to give up her place in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in order to focus on the road race, the Dutch Cycling Union (KNWU) announced today.

Vos has come second in the world championships five times in a row since she took her first elite title in 2006, and after winning the gold medal in the 2012 Olympic Games in London, she hopes to reverse that trend.

After winning the overall World Cup this season, including the World Cups GP de Plouay, Ronde van Drenthe and Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Vos showed her post-Olympics form to be right on track with a dramatic victory in the final stage of the Holland Ladies Tour on a similar uphill finish as the women will face in Limburg.

Vos is slated to take part in the team time trial with the Rabobank women's team on September 16, but will then sit out the time trial two days later. She will then compete in the road race on September 22.

Ellen van Dijk and Anna van der Breggen will represent The Netherlands in the time trial.