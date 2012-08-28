Vos to lead Dutch women in Valkenburg Worlds

Image 1 of 3 World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 3 Race winner, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 3 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the Olympic road race from Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the Olympic road race from Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Olympic road champion Marianne Vos will lead the Dutch women at their homeland World Championships next month in Valkenburg. Vos, the dominant rider of the 2012 season, will be supported by a strong team including three of her Rabobank Women teammates.

The Netherlands will have eight women at the start of the elite women's road race (which also includes the U23 women). They qualified seven starters and Vos' Olympic gold medal gives them an additional place.

Vos, 25, has 16 wins this year. Her most recent win was the World Cup race GP de Plouay-Bretagne.

The Dutch will also have three women at the start of the both the elite women's and junior's time trials, thanks to gold medals won at the U23 and junior time trials at the European U23 Championships earlier this month. Vos, Ellen van Dijk and U23 European champion Anna van der Breggen will start in the elite race.

Elite women's time trial: Marianne Vos, Ellen van Dijk and Anna van der Breggen

Eilte women's road race: Marianne Vos, Kirsten Wild, Iris Slappendel, Annemiek van Vleuten, Loes Gunnewijk, Adrie Visser, Anna van der Breggen and Ellen van Dijk

Junior women's time trial: Nicky Zijlaard, Demi de Jong and Corine van der Zijden

Junior women's road race: Demi de Jong, Corine van der Zijden, Kirsten Coppens, and Janine van der Meer