Vollering kept overnight in hospital after Durango crash
By Kirsten Frattini published
SD Worx confirm 'precautionary measure' and will decide on Vuelta a Burgos start on Thursday morning
Demi Vollering was admitted to hospital and kept overnight following a crash at the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria on Tuesday. SD Worx have confirmed that Vollering was released from hospital on Wednesday and that she is otherwise uninjured and feeling well.
"She spent the night in the hospital as a precaution measure. This morning she was able to ride her bike and it felt good," a representative of the team wrote to Cyclingnews.
SD Worx confirmed in a post on social media Tuesday that both Vollering and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio were involved in a crash during the one-day race. Moolman Pasio got back on her bike and finished fourth, however, Vollering had to abandon the race.
"After yesterday's crashes, Demi Vollering and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio are OK, they don't sustain any injuries from the crash," SD Worx wrote Wednesday morning.
Vollering confirmed that she landed on her back and side in the crash and that she felt dizzy while standing. She was cleared to be released after precautionary medical checks at the hospital, and said she is now feeling 'OK'.
"After a night in the hospital, it turned out I was fine. I crashed hard on my back/side, but luckily nothing was broken," she shared in a post on Instagram. "I was very dizzy and feeling sick if standing up or sitting straight, and fainted, if I didn't lay down. So, they wanted to keep me a night in hospital to make sure everything was good, they did a lot of checking, and the nurses were taking good care of me. I am OK."
Vollering also posted an image from her bike ride on Wednesday and wrote, "Everything was good! They didn't found anything strange. This morning when I came back to the hotel, I rode my bike and felt good! Good legs are still good. Thanks for all your wishes."
Vollering recently won all three stages and the overall title at the inaugural Itzulia Women and was expected to be a favourite for Vuelta a Burgos Feminas. The team will decide on Thursday morning, ahead of stage 1, whether Vollering will start the race.
"Normally she’ll start, but this is a decision which will be made tomorrow morning," the team told Cyclingnews.
Demi Vollering went on a ride this morning, after spending the night in the hospital as a precaution after yesterday’s crash in Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria. “I’m okay, I rode my bike & it felt good.”#wesparksuccess pic.twitter.com/hDtolRH9VPMay 18, 2022
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
