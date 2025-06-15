Recommended reading

Demi Vollering left 'empty' after final Tour de Suisse Women stage

FDJ-Suez star, second overall in the race behind Marlen Reusser, craves rest after busy half-year race program

KUSNACHT, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 15: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ - Black Points Jersey reacts disappointed after the 5th Tour de Suisse Women 2025, Stage 4 a 129.4km at stage from Kusnacht to Kusnacht / #UCIWWT / on June 15, 2025 in Kusnacht, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering shows the efforts of the final stage of the Tour de Suisse women after finishing the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) finished second overall in the Tour de Suisse Women, mainly due to the two-rider breakaway she did with GC winner Marlen Reusser (Movistar) on stage 1.

But Vollering said that she had not been at her best at the Swiss race and went over her limits on the final stage that passed through her chosen hometown of Meggen at Lake Lucerne.

