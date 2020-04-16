Viviani, Roglic, Longo Borghini, Deignan among line-up for Giro d'Italia Virtual

The organisers of the Giro d'Italia have signed up some of the top names in professional cycling for a 'Giro d'Italia Virtual' this month, with Vuelta a España winner Primoz Roglic, former world champion Lizzie Deignan, European champion Elia Viviani, Italian star Elisa Longo Borghini and Dutch time trial specialist Ellen van Dijk among the participants.

Unlike other virtual events that have taken place since the coronavirus pandemic, the Giro d'Italia Virtual allows riders to compete over each stage on their own time - they must finish and upload their ride within a three-day window for each stage.

The first stage, which can be completed between April 18 and 21, is a 32.1km section of the 2020 Giro d'Italia stage 10 route with 480m of elevation gain.

Five men's teams: Astana Pro Team, Team Bahrain McLaren, Movistar Team, Team Jumbo-Visma and Bardiani CSF Faizanè, three women's squads: Trek–Segafredo, Movistar Team Women, Astana Women's Team and members of Italy's under-23 national team will join in for seven 'stages' between April 18 and May 10.

They'll be joined by former professionals like Ivan Basso, Stefano Garzelli, Alessandro Ballan, Claudio Chiappucci, Andrea Tafi, Stefano Allocchio and Alessandro Bertolini.

Maglia Rosa jerseys will be awarded to the top finishers for men and women and white jerseys (or Maglia Bianca) for the best young riders, and there will also be a teams classification for the pros and a Maglia Garmin for the rider with the top speed on each stage.

The Giro d’Italia Virtual will raise vital funds for the COVID-19 response for the Italian Red Cross in partnership with Rete del Dono.

The event is open to the public, too. Entry requires a Garmin Connect account and a smart trainer, and amateurs will have their own general classification.

Sponsors of the event include Enel, the event’s official presenting partner, Garmin Edge and Tacx, with Namedsport and Bianchi. Castelli has pledged €5 to the Italian Red Cross for every race jersey purchased through their website.

Giro d'Italia Virtual Stages

Stage 1: April 18-21

Last 32.1km of stage 10: Controguerra to Tortoreto with 480m vertical elevation

Stage 2: April 22-24

32.7km of stage 12 from Linaro to Sogliano al Rubicone with 980m vertical elevation

Stage 3: April 25-28

One 26.9km lap of the stage 16 finishing circuit in San Daniele del Friuli, 550m vertical elevation

Stage 4: April 29-May 1

Final 25.9km from Villa Rendena to Madonna di Campiglio, 930m vertical elevation

Stage 5: May 2-5

Final 30km of stage 18 to Laghi di Cancano (Stelvio National Park) - 710m vertical elevation

Stage 6: May 6-8

Final 31.5km of stage 20 from Briancon to Sestriere - 1,180m vertical elevation

Stage 7: May 9-10

The full course for the individual time trial in Milan - 15.7km with 30m vertical elevation