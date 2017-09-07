Viviani regains Tour of Britain race lead

Image 1 of 5 Elia Viviani in green (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Elia Viviani chatting at the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Elia Viviani puts on the Tour of Britain's grey points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Elia Viviani before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Elia Viviani before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On stage 2 of the Tour of Britain, Elia Viviani could only watch on as Edvald Boasson Hagen was awarded the race leader's jersey. By night's end, the Sky rider would be the official race leader due to the Norwegian been relegating for an improper sprint.

Although the Italian lost the race lead the following day, he is back in green after stage 4 of the race when he was second to Fernando Gaviria. While the 28-year-old was content to be back in green, he explained he wanted a 11th win of the season.

"For sure it's good to have the leader's jersey back on the shoulders. I'm disappointed because it was a really, really close sprint – but with one of the best sprinters in the world – so it can be a good second place," he said.

Since winning the Hamburg Classics in August, Viviani has enjoyed a purple patch of form winning two stages of the Tour du Poitou Charentes, Bretagne Classic-Ouest-France, and his consistent run in Britain.

"The good point is that for around a month I've never been outside the top three when I've contested the sprint. That's good for the morale and good for the team because they've worked really hard here with only six guys to control the race every day. They've done a great job," he explained.

Viviani is likely to lose his race lead in the 16km race against the clock but is confident of adding to his win tally in 2017 and ensuring he is in peak form just weeks out from the Worlds.

"The goal is more stage wins and 10 wins in a season is the goal I've set myself for the last couple of years. I'm really close now and we have three more chances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I hope one of these three will be a good one!

"It's difficult to try to defend the lead tomorrow in the time trial. I have some bonus seconds on the GC so for sure we'll try. When you have the leader's jersey you need to push really full gas on the pedal."