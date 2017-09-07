Trending

Tour of Britain stage 4 highlights - Video

Gaviria wins on eventful day of racing

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Related Articles

Bookwalter out of Tour of Britain after crashing into parked car

Tour of Britain: Gaviria wins stage 4

Tour of Britain organisers investigating car crash

Gaviria's World Championships prospects brighten with Tour of Britain win

Viviani regains Tour of Britain race lead

In Newark-on-Trent on stage 4 of the Tour of Britain, Fernando Gaviria celebrated his first win since the Giro d'Italia in May. The Colombian on QuickStep-Floors won four stages on his Grand Tour debut but a calf injury interrupted the second half of the season.

Gaviria won the fourth straight sprint of the race ahead of new race leader Elia Viviani (Sky) and European champion Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin).

Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain is a 16 km time trial in Tendring which is certain to see the first GC shake up of the race. 