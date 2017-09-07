Tour of Britain stage 4 highlights - Video

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In Newark-on-Trent on stage 4 of the Tour of Britain, Fernando Gaviria celebrated his first win since the Giro d'Italia in May. The Colombian on QuickStep-Floors won four stages on his Grand Tour debut but a calf injury interrupted the second half of the season.

Gaviria won the fourth straight sprint of the race ahead of new race leader Elia Viviani (Sky) and European champion Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin).

Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain is a 16 km time trial in Tendring which is certain to see the first GC shake up of the race.