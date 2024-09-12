Visma-Lease a Bike sign Italian sprinter Martina Fidanza in 'perfect fit' for 2025

Dual stage winner at Thüringen Ladies Tour signs two-year contract to support Vos and Ferrand-Prévot

SCHMOLLN GERMANY JUNE 27 Martina Fidanza of Italy and Team CeratizitWNT Pro Cycling celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Barbara Guarischi of Italy and Team SD WorxProtime and Maggie ColesLyster of Canada and Team Roland during the 36th Internationale LOTTO Thuringen Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 3 a 1446km stage from Erfurt to Erfurt on June 27 2024 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Martina Fidanza wins stage 3 of the Lotto Thüringen Tour for Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling in 2024 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Italian Martina Fidanza was seen as "a perfect fit" for Visma-Lease a Bike and signed the young sprinter to a two-year contract. Fidanza has spent the past three seasons with Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling and will move to the Dutch Women's WorldTour squad to start 2025.

The 24-year-old won back-to-back stages at Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour this season, holding off seasoned veterans like Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek), Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) and Tiffany Cromwell (Cayon-SRAM) in bunch sprints. She also had three podiums in one-day races in late spring, including a win at the GP Mazda Schelkens

