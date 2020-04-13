USA Cycling extends suspension of sanctioned events to May 31

USA Cycling announced on Monday that it will extend its suspension of all issued permits for sanctioned events – including USA Cycling races, rides, camps, and clinics – through May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sport governing body initially announced that events were suspended through May 3, but it has been forced to push that date out another month as the US faces a continuing national emergency.

In addition, USA Cycling announced that it is currently working with its stakeholders, event organizers, and medical experts to develop guidelines and best practices to assist in keeping participants, event staff, volunteers, and the communities where it holds events as safe as possible once riding and racing resumes.

It initially anticipated 775 events being affected by the May 3 suspension date. However, with that date moved back until the end of the month, it could expect more cancellations and postponements of events.

'We continue to call on all event directors, clubs, coaches, athletes, and members to follow the guidelines and regulations issued by national, state, and local authorities on social distancing and prohibited activities. This includes forgoing gatherings such as group rides and any other group or team activities where people assemble," read a press statement.

USA Cycling announced in March its decision to reduce staff size by 15 per cent and place an additional 25 per cent on a temporary furlough in anticipation of a 30 per cent revenue loss due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

USA Cycling's decision to extend the suspension of races is inline with the UCI's announcement that it has suspended races until June 1. That was a unanimous decision among stakeholders given the severity of health situation throughout the world.