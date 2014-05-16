Video: Wilco Kelderman's Bianchi Oltre Xr2 race bike

Image 1 of 3 Wilco Kelderman will skip this year's Tour after finishing 17th at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Belkin duo Jetse Bol and Wilco Kelderman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) won the sprint for fourth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wilco Kelderman led home the second group of GC favourites on stage six of the Giro d’Italia after the majority of the peloton were held up by a major crash at the foot of the climb to the finish at Montecassino.

The Belkin team leader now sits just over two minutes down on Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) but has retained his hopes of a top ten place.

Cyclingnews caught up with the Belkin team mechanics and were given an exclusive look at Kelderman's Bianchi road bike that he is using during the Giro d’Italia.

The team made the switch from Giant to Bianchi at the start of 2014 and Kelderman is riding the Italian brand’s flagship model, the Oltre Xr2 with Oltre full carbon fork, SFA headset, stem and handlebars and Shimano Dura-Ace components.

One key addition has been the new Pioneer power meter. The team have been testing with Pioneer for some time.

Click here to suscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

