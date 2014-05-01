Video: Bob Jungels on his Trek Madone 7 series

Image 1 of 3 Bob Jungels in his national champion jersey of Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Bob Jungels (Trek) giving it his all (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Luxembourg time trial champion Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) cracked the top-10 in the Tour Méditerranéen time trial stage (Image credit: Sirotti)

Bob Jungels is the youngest rider on the Trek Factory Racing team, but he is carving out a place for himself in only his second season as a professional.

At 21, he is already the Luxembourg national road and time trial champion. He’s also won a stage of his national tour, ahead more experienced riders, such as Paul Martens (Belkin) and his then teammate Jan Bakelants. Jungels is yet to notch up his first victory of the season, but came close at Paris-Nice where he was outdone by an in-form Carlos Betancur. The young rider also finished in the top 10 at the Critérium International.

Jungels recently completed his first Ardennes Classics campaign, where he rode in support of his compatriot Frank Schleck. As part of the Trek team, he was on the Trek Madone 7 series. The bike manufacturer took over the team when RadioShack pulled the plug on sponsorship.

Cyclingnews caught up with Jungels during the Classics to talk about his bike.

