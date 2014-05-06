Giro d'italia video: Top 5 overall contenders
Giro Countdown: 3 days to Belfast
Only three days remain until the first Grand Tour of the year kicks off in Belfast. The Giro d'Italia is certainly one for the climbers this season, with a whole host of summit finishes and climbs that will strike fear into most.
Related Articles
Almost 3,500 kilometres separate the contenders from the overall victory. The winner of the race will have to master the ascents, but the 90.4 kilometres of time trials will have a big role to play. This year’s field consists of some of the strongest climbers in the peloton and we should be in for one hell of a fight for the maglia rosa.
In this video, Cyclingnews takes a look at the men who could finish on the podium this year. Nairo Quintana has his first opportunity to front the Movistar team at a Grand Tour. Despite his inexperience, the young Colombian is the hot favourite for victory once the race reaches Trieste.
Quintana won’t have it all his own way and there will be plenty of riders looking to cause an upset, including Joaquim Rodríguez, Dan Martin, Cadel Evans and Rigoberto Uran.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy