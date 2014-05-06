Giro d'italia video: Top 5 overall contenders

Image 1 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was second overall in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 The podium of Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 4 Cadel Evans (BMC) defended his pink jersey through the final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Only three days remain until the first Grand Tour of the year kicks off in Belfast. The Giro d'Italia is certainly one for the climbers this season, with a whole host of summit finishes and climbs that will strike fear into most.

Almost 3,500 kilometres separate the contenders from the overall victory. The winner of the race will have to master the ascents, but the 90.4 kilometres of time trials will have a big role to play. This year’s field consists of some of the strongest climbers in the peloton and we should be in for one hell of a fight for the maglia rosa.

In this video, Cyclingnews takes a look at the men who could finish on the podium this year. Nairo Quintana has his first opportunity to front the Movistar team at a Grand Tour. Despite his inexperience, the young Colombian is the hot favourite for victory once the race reaches Trieste.

Quintana won’t have it all his own way and there will be plenty of riders looking to cause an upset, including Joaquim Rodríguez, Dan Martin, Cadel Evans and Rigoberto Uran.

