inCycle video: Cadel Evans' racing profile at the Giro d'Italia 2014

Image 1 of 2 Steve Morabito works for Cadel Evans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 BMC took third, but more importantly gave Cadel Evans an advantage on his rivals (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

By the time he had crossed the line on stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia, Cadel Evans had cemented his place as a true favourite for this year’s race. The Australian, who is aiming to become the oldest ever winner of the race, finished third on a pivotal stage to Montecassino on Thursday.

A crash in the final 11 kilometres saw all of Evan’s major challengers for the maglia rosa lose time to a select group that included Evans and the stage winner Michael Matthews.

Coming into this year’s race, Evans had been considered as a possible winner of the race but age and the growing statures of Nairo Quintana and Rigoberto Uran meant that the Colombian pair started in Belfast as the bookies' favourites.

Since then, Evans has relied on a strong team performance in the team time trial and a shrewdness to keep himself out of trouble when it really matters. It’s a blueprint that served him so well when he rode to victory in the 2011 Tour de France, a race he’ll miss this year for the first time in eight years.

In this inCycle video, Evans talks about his prospects for this year’s race, pointing out that consistency will be key as he battles the pure climbers. The former Tour de France winner also talks how focusing on the Giro d’Italia rather than the Tour has affected his season.

There’s also a nod to past as well with Evans looking back at some of earlier years, with footage and interviews from his mountain bike days.

The interview is an interesting glimpse into Evans’ career, his road racing career, and his hopes to remain competitive in the future.