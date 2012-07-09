Video: Tour de France Stage 8 highlights
Pinot's attack reaps the ultimate reward
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat) pulled off a daring escape to win Stage 8 of the Tour de France in his debut in the grand boucle. General classification hope Cadel Evans (BMC) was second while Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) was third with an ever-watchful Bradley Wiggins (Sky) retained the yellow jersey in fourth place.
The top 10 is set for a further shake-up on Monday’s 41.5km individual time trial where Wiggins is tipped to increase his lead over Evans.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy