Video: Tour de France Stage 8 highlights

Pinot's attack reaps the ultimate reward

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 8 of the 2012 Tour de France to Porrentruy

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 8 of the 2012 Tour de France to Porrentruy
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Thibaut Pinot lets it all soak in

Thibaut Pinot lets it all soak in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) gets the stage victory in Porrentruy

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) gets the stage victory in Porrentruy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the yellow jersey group to the line

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the yellow jersey group to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the maillot jaune

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat) pulled off a daring escape to win Stage 8 of the Tour de France in his debut in the grand boucle. General classification hope Cadel Evans (BMC) was second while Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) was third with an ever-watchful Bradley Wiggins (Sky) retained the yellow jersey in fourth place.

The top 10 is set for a further shake-up on Monday’s 41.5km individual time trial where Wiggins is tipped to increase his lead over Evans.