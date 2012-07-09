Video: Tour de France Stage 8 highlights

Image 1 of 5 Thibaut Pinot wins stage 8 of the 2012 Tour de France to Porrentruy (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Thibaut Pinot lets it all soak in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) gets the stage victory in Porrentruy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the yellow jersey group to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat) pulled off a daring escape to win Stage 8 of the Tour de France in his debut in the grand boucle. General classification hope Cadel Evans (BMC) was second while Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) was third with an ever-watchful Bradley Wiggins (Sky) retained the yellow jersey in fourth place.

The top 10 is set for a further shake-up on Monday’s 41.5km individual time trial where Wiggins is tipped to increase his lead over Evans.