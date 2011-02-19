Video: Gesink on his stage win and overall lead at the Tour of Oman

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) salutes the crowd. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) won the mountain stage and assumed the leader’s jersey in the Tour of Oman on the key mountain stage, dedicating the win to his father, who died last year.

The Dutchman, who came to Oman targeting the tough uphill finish to Jabal al Akhdhar broke away from the leaders and soloed to a fantastic win before raising his finger to the sky.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews Gesink talks about the meaning of today’s victory and his chances of keeping the lead with the final stage's individual time trial still to come.