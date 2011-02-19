Video: Spanish police raid uncovers doping products

It's all about blood - performance-enhancing methods abound in pro cycling (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Video footage has been released from Spain showing the raids made near Girona in regard to a recently uncovered doping ring.

The Catalan police working under an investigation, codenamed Cursa, which began last December, seized a number of banned substances including EPO and Clenbuterol.

All are said to have been imported into Spain from Portugal and Andorra by one supplier. Members of the group subsequently sold them on in local gyms to amateur athletes, triathletes and cyclists.

The police were reportedly informed by Xavier Tondo, who was approached via email by the doping ring.

