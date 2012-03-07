Video: Sky lays down objectives ahead of Tour de France and Olympic Games

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Sky) salutes from the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Current and former world champions; Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC) greet eachother in Tirreno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Richie Porte (Team Sky) finished third in the time trial (Image credit: José António Fernandes) Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remained safely tucked in the main field. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome (Image credit: Team Sky)

Riche Porte says Team Sky is on the edge of something brilliant and given their start to the season it’s hard to disagree. Eight victories including wins at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuure, three stage wins and the over all the Volta ao Algrave, and the current lead in Paris-Nice, all point to Sky performing well throughout the season.

Of course there’s still a long way to go until the major objectives that include the Tour de France and Olympic Games but in this video Porte, Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome and Jeremy Hunt outline their major objectives for the season, and there’s exclusive footage of the entire team training at their Mallorca base in Spain.

