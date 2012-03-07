Video: Sky lays down objectives ahead of Tour de France and Olympic Games
Footage of Porte, Cavendish, Froome and Hunt training in Spain
Riche Porte says Team Sky is on the edge of something brilliant and given their start to the season it’s hard to disagree. Eight victories including wins at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuure, three stage wins and the over all the Volta ao Algrave, and the current lead in Paris-Nice, all point to Sky performing well throughout the season.
Of course there’s still a long way to go until the major objectives that include the Tour de France and Olympic Games but in this video Porte, Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome and Jeremy Hunt outline their major objectives for the season, and there’s exclusive footage of the entire team training at their Mallorca base in Spain.
(Video provided by IG Markets)
