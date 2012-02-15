Video: Renshaw's new life at Rabobank

Image 1 of 5 One of the world's finest lead-out riders and sprinters Mark Renshaw now with the Rabobank outfit at the top of Mt.Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 5 Mark Renshaw was a crowd favourite (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) is focussed on getting the year off to a top start (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Former teammates Renshaw (left) and Cavendish are set to go head to head in Qatar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Mark Renshaw (Image credit: Xander van Ommen Photography)

Star Rabobank recruit Mark Renshaw has detailed some of the aspects of his the move to the Dutch outfit.

Renshaw is facing a new challenge in 2012, having left his comfortable role as 'the world's best lead out man' for Mark Cavendish at HTC-Highroad, to number one sprinter with Rabobank.

In this video, Renshaw talks about some of the challenges of switching teams, the quirks of some of his teammates including Michael Matthews and what he gets up to when he's not on the bike.