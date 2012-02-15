Video: Renshaw's new life at Rabobank
Star Rabobank recruit Mark Renshaw has detailed some of the aspects of his the move to the Dutch outfit.
Renshaw is facing a new challenge in 2012, having left his comfortable role as 'the world's best lead out man' for Mark Cavendish at HTC-Highroad, to number one sprinter with Rabobank.
In this video, Renshaw talks about some of the challenges of switching teams, the quirks of some of his teammates including Michael Matthews and what he gets up to when he's not on the bike.
