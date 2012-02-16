Video: Knaven on Mark Cavendish

Image 1 of 3 Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium for his first win of 2012. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Servais Knaven won a very muddy race in 2001 (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Newly retired pro Servais Knaven is at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Former Paris-Roubaix winner Servais Knaven settled into the role of director sportif at Sky over a year ago, and the Dutchman has made the transition from bike to team car appear seamless. Popular with the riders, knowledgeable on race tactics and still hungry for success, he’s the archetypal team player.

In 2012, he has been reunited with Mark Cavendish. The two rode together just as Knaven’s career was beginning to wind down and Cavendish began his trajectory to the top of the sport.

Both men are currently at the Tour of Oman where Cavendish is on the hunt for stage wins, and in this exclusive video Knaven talks about the world champions form and fitness.

He also describes Cavendish’s character and how it has developed since his first year as a pro. Finally, with one eye on the Olympics, Knaven details Cavendish’s chances ahead of London 2012.

