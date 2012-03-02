Video: Vacansoleil wind tunnel testing

Image 1 of 2 Lieuwe Westra on his Bianchi time trial bike (Image credit: Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) Image 2 of 2 Lieuwe Westra is one of the team's strongest riders against the clock (Image credit: Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Last month the Vacansoleil-DCM team touched down in France with Aero Concept Engineering on the racetrack at Magny-Cours for two days of intense wind tunnel testing.

Wout Poels, Lieuwe Westra, Gustav Larsson and Thomas de Gendt logged a total twenty hours of crucial testing between them and believed they had come away with a number of improvements for the season ahead.

In this video, Poels, Westra and team director Jean-Paul van Poppel all explain the merits of wind tunnel testing and some of the lessons learnt.