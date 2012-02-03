Video: Cavendish and his Team Sky leadout train in action

Image 1 of 5 World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: IG Markets / Team Sky) Image 2 of 5 In most people's eyes, Mark Cavendish is the current number one sprinter (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Dave Brailsford keeps a watchful eye over Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: Robin Moore) Image 4 of 5 Andre Greipel finally got the better of Mark Cavendish on the Tour stage to Carmaux (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Columbia-HTC goes one-two with Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw in the final stage of the 2009 Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As soon as Mark Cavendish crosses a finish line in victory his first move is to celebrate with his teammates. Whether it's at the Worlds, Tour de France or Giro, it's an instinctive and public show of gratitude for what they've helped him achieve. Cavendish is the fastest sprinter in the world but he also has the best riders to ensure he's in position to showcase his speed.

While his move from HTC-Highroad to Sky over the winter has slipped from the headlines the team's hard work has been ramped up. The situation has been helped by the fact that Cavendish knows Sky's set up. The GB contingent are familiar from his track and youth academy days, while there are no fewer than 9 (including Cavendish) former Highroad riders on the team in 2012.

During each of the team's training camps there has been a focus on leadout training. In this video Rod Illingworth, the mastermind behind the Worlds win, says that the team has the speed but that the final positions in Cavendish's leadout train have yet to be decided. Cavendish probably has a certain idea as to his preferred option but with such a long and difficult season ahead, the importance will be Sky's strength in depth as much as it will Cavendish's pure speed.