Video: Sagan hoping to recover from early crash to hold onto green
Points Classification leader talks after another second-place finish
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) finished as runner-up for the second consecutive day on Monday at the Tour de France, admitting that a crash on the opening stage has taken a toll. There was some cause for celebration however, with the Slovakian taking the lead in the Points Classification.
"After the crash I don't feel very good and I need to recover a little bit," he said.
Still suffering from contusions, Sagan only narrowly missed out on victory on Stage 3 with a photo finish showing Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) had won.
Sagan has now opened up a 17-point lead in the battle for the green jersey over Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano). Whether he can keep that lead all the way to Paris, Sagan remains coy, especially after his scare on Stage 1.
Watch Peter Sagan's thoughts on the unpredictability of the Tour and his hopes for the next few weeks by clicking on the video below.
