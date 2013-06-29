Pro Bike: Peter Sagan’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo
Peter Sagan is cycling gold at the moment. Thirteen victories this season alone back up the exhibitionism - not for nothing the video of him riding up a car and parking his bike went viral.
The team Cannondale rider starts the 2013 Tour as the hot favourite for the green jersey - the competition he won in his debut at the race last year. But on the eve of the first stage - a flat 213km from Porto Vecchio to Bastia - Sagan is eyeing yellow as the first competition jersey he could wear.
Cannondale’s Road Sports Marketing Manager, Christophe Dehaemers spoke to Cyclingnews about the SuperSix Evo that could deliver him first across the line in Bastia. Dehaemers explains how the frame meets the needs of both power sprinters such as Sagan and climbers such as Vincenzo Nibali - not at the Tour, but victor at an extremely mountainous Giro d’Italia in May.
Cannondale sorted Sagan out with an extra special "Tourminator" paint job on his SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod for the 2012 race, but this year - for the time being at least - he’s on Cannondale’s new electric green machines.
Beneath the paint the SuperSix platform remains unchanged on 2012: Sagan’s long reach means a 58cm top tube on a size 54 frame. It is, though the only deviation from a standard team frameset and even SRAM Red 10 speed transmission is used.
Complete bike specifications
• Frame: Cannondale SuperSix EVO Ballistec Hi-Mod, 58x54cm
• Fork: Cannondale SuperSix EVO Speed Save
• Headset: Cannondale SuperSix EVO SL, 1 1/8-to-1 1/4" tapered
• Stem: FSA SL-K, 120mm
• Handlebars: FSA Energy Traditional
• Tape/grips: fi'zi:k bar:tape
• Front brake: SRAM Red
• Rear brake: SRAM Red
• Brake levers: SRAM Red
• Front derailleur: SRAM Red
• Rear derailleur: SRAM Red 10 speed
• Shift levers: SRAM Red 2012
• Cassette: SRAM XG-1090
• Chain: SRAM PC-1091R
• Crankset: Cannondale Hollowgram Si SL
• Bottom bracket: Cannondale BB30
• Pedals: Speedplay Zero Nanogram
• Wheelset: FSA Vision Metron 55 Carbon tubular
• Front tire: Kenda Super Domestique tubular
• Rear tire: Kenda Super Domestique tubular
• Saddle: fi'zi:k Aliante Carbon Special Edition
• Seat post: FSA K-Force Carbon
• Bottle cages: – Elite Sior Evo (2)
• Computer: SRM PowerControl 7
Critical measurements
• Rider's height: 1.84m (6' 0")
• Rider's weight: 75kg (165lb)
• Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 752mm
• Saddle setback: 87mm
• Seat tube length, c-c: 540mm
• Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 62.2 mm
• Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 125mm
• Head tube length: 145mm
• Top tube length: 580mm
• Total bicycle weight: 6.84kg (15.07lb)
