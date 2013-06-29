Pro Bike: Peter Sagan’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo

Image 1 of 15 Peter Sagan’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod: looking hot in the Corsican sun (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 2 of 15 The headset is an FSA/Cannondale collaboration designed to save weight on the SuperSix Evo (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 3 of 15 Sagan’s bike carries a Cannondale own brand Hollowgram SISL cranks allied to SRAM PressFit BB30 in the oversized BB shell (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 4 of 15 Internal brake cable routing exits the frame neatly at the seat stay cluster (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 5 of 15 Fi’zi:k have given the team special edition Spine Concept saddles for the Tour (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 6 of 15 The Metron 55’s run on sealed ceramic cartridge bearings (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 7 of 15 Lime green carried the length of the Cannondale bikes, from the SRAM Red levers to the FSA Vision Metron 55 wheels (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 8 of 15 Brand new hoods are striking Cannondale green (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 9 of 15 Cornering clearance is good on the Speedplay Zero Nano pedals (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 10 of 15 Cannondale SI specific cranks are matched to SRAM Red chainrings (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 11 of 15 Robust - and light - Elite Sior Evo cages adorn the bike (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 12 of 15 FSA have taken over from Mavic as Cannondale’s wheel sponsor in 2013 (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 13 of 15 Only special edition SRAM Red is good enough for the Cannondale crew (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 14 of 15 SRAM Red brakes provide stopping power on the carbon rims (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 15 of 15 What’s a rider without a Twitter handle in the name badge these days? (Image credit: Sam Dansie)

This article was originally posted on BikeRadar.

Peter Sagan is cycling gold at the moment. Thirteen victories this season alone back up the exhibitionism - not for nothing the video of him riding up a car and parking his bike went viral.

The team Cannondale rider starts the 2013 Tour as the hot favourite for the green jersey - the competition he won in his debut at the race last year. But on the eve of the first stage - a flat 213km from Porto Vecchio to Bastia - Sagan is eyeing yellow as the first competition jersey he could wear.

Cannondale’s Road Sports Marketing Manager, Christophe Dehaemers spoke to Cyclingnews about the SuperSix Evo that could deliver him first across the line in Bastia. Dehaemers explains how the frame meets the needs of both power sprinters such as Sagan and climbers such as Vincenzo Nibali - not at the Tour, but victor at an extremely mountainous Giro d’Italia in May.

Cannondale sorted Sagan out with an extra special "Tourminator" paint job on his SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod for the 2012 race, but this year - for the time being at least - he’s on Cannondale’s new electric green machines.

Beneath the paint the SuperSix platform remains unchanged on 2012: Sagan’s long reach means a 58cm top tube on a size 54 frame. It is, though the only deviation from a standard team frameset and even SRAM Red 10 speed transmission is used.

Complete bike specifications

• Frame: Cannondale SuperSix EVO Ballistec Hi-Mod, 58x54cm

• Fork: Cannondale SuperSix EVO Speed Save

• Headset: Cannondale SuperSix EVO SL, 1 1/8-to-1 1/4" tapered

• Stem: FSA SL-K, 120mm

• Handlebars: FSA Energy Traditional

• Tape/grips: fi'zi:k bar:tape

• Front brake: SRAM Red

• Rear brake: SRAM Red

• Brake levers: SRAM Red

• Front derailleur: SRAM Red

• Rear derailleur: SRAM Red 10 speed

• Shift levers: SRAM Red 2012

• Cassette: SRAM XG-1090

• Chain: SRAM PC-1091R

• Crankset: Cannondale Hollowgram Si SL

• Bottom bracket: Cannondale BB30

• Pedals: Speedplay Zero Nanogram

• Wheelset: FSA Vision Metron 55 Carbon tubular

• Front tire: Kenda Super Domestique tubular

• Rear tire: Kenda Super Domestique tubular

• Saddle: fi'zi:k Aliante Carbon Special Edition

• Seat post: FSA K-Force Carbon

• Bottle cages: – Elite Sior Evo (2)

• Computer: SRM PowerControl 7



Critical measurements

• Rider's height: 1.84m (6' 0")

• Rider's weight: 75kg (165lb)

• Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 752mm

• Saddle setback: 87mm

• Seat tube length, c-c: 540mm

• Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 62.2 mm

• Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 125mm

• Head tube length: 145mm

• Top tube length: 580mm

• Total bicycle weight: 6.84kg (15.07lb)