Video: Orica GreenEdge get hypnotised

Teams and riders have different ways of relaxing and getting to know the new signings at off-season team training camps. Team Sky went sailing and AG2R La Mondiale hit the slopes for a little bit of skiing. Orica GreenEdge decided to do something a little bit different this winter by bringing in a hypnotist to work his magic on some of the riders and staff.

Captured in their regular Backstage pass series, the Australian team brought in comedic hypnotist Isaac Lomman. Directeur sportif Matt White was one of his subjects along with riders Sam Bewley and Luke Durbridge. Lomman made White believe he was a dragon, while Bewley fell in love with the camera before the riders were made to believe they were racing kangaroos for prize money.

"It was a bit of an out of world experience. I put my hand up for it because everybody is a bit suspicious about those sorts of things and I wanted to see what it was about," Bewley said afterwards. "I was aware of what I was doing but, at the time, I really didn't give a sh*t."

