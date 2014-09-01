Matt White confirms Goss' departure from Orica-GreenEdge

Image 1 of 2 Matt Goss on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Matthew Goss (Orica- GreenEDGE) wins the second stage of Tirreno Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

When Matt Goss inked a three-year deal with Orica-GreenEdge at the end of 2011, the Australian was regarded as one of the fastest sprinters in the peloton.

A silver medal at the 2011 world championships just behind Mark Cavendish was a sign of his top end speed and it capped off a successful year which saw him become the first Australian to win Milan-San Remo. During his time with the WorldTour team, the 27-year-old failed to kick on from his time at HTC but was also hampered by bad luck.

Matt White, one of the team's sports directors confirmed to Cyclingnews that 2014 would be the last season on the team for Goss.

"We have twenty six guys locked in and there are only a couple of guys leaving the team with one of them being Matthew Goss," he said.

In 2012 Goss claimed a second career Giro d'Italia stage win but it was the only time that season he celebrated a victory. 2013 was also to prove a barren year with a solitary stage win at Tirreno-Adriatico in March but as a member of the Tour de France team, Goss was part of the team time trial victory in Nice.

In January, Goss won the Eastern Gardens Criterium at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic which remains his sole victory of the season. Goss was not selected in any of the three grand tours by GreenEdge but did ride the Tour of California in May where he had four top-ten finishes.

The Pro-Continental team MTN-Qhubeka have confirmed its interest in Goss along with Steve Cummings (BMC) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp).