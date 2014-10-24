Gallery: Team Sky test their sailing skills

Image 1 of 30 Learning to sail together could prove useful during the 2015 racing season (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 2 of 30 Windsurfers were also out in the bay (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 3 of 30 Gusting winds made for some challenges (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 4 of 30 The racing was competitive (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 5 of 30 Ian Stannard seems to enjoy mucking around on boats (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 6 of 30 CJ sutton celebrates winning an early round of the regatta (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 7 of 30 Eisel leads his crew (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 8 of 30 Chris Froome was at the helm with support from new signing Nicolas Roche (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 9 of 30 Bernhard Eisel was one of the counter balances (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 10 of 30 The rest of the crew handled the sails (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 11 of 30 Geraint Thomas takes charge (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 12 of 30 Each crew was lead by a GB Olympic sailor (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 13 of 30 The riders and staff experienced the open waters (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 14 of 30 The wind gusted up to 290 knots (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 15 of 30 Team manager Dave Brailsford seemed to enjoy the cold conditions (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 16 of 30 Brailsford and Salvatore Puccio add some weight to the boat (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 17 of 30 It was a day of fun as well as team buildling (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 18 of 30 The swell was up (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 19 of 30 GB team member taight the staff the secrets of sailing (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 20 of 30 Team soigneurs like Mario Pafundi also had to take to sea (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 21 of 30 Every staff memeber was well protected from the cold (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 22 of 30 Chris Froome semed to enjoy it (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 23 of 30 All hands on deck! (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 24 of 30 The action on board (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 25 of 30 Team Sky will be ready for the Tour de France of sailing (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 26 of 30 The winning team celebrates (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 27 of 30 The wind was strong but there were no echelons forming (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 28 of 30 New signing Andy Fenn was in the same team as Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 29 of 30 CJ Sutton and his crew (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association) Image 30 of 30 The skies were grey when Team Sky took to sea (Image credit: Royal Yachting Association)

Eighty members of Team Sky switched their world of two wheels for the rough seas of southern Britain this week, spending a day with the British Sailing Team as a team building exercise.

Instead of attending the presentation of the 2015 Tour de France route in Paris, Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Ritchie Porte, new signings for 2015 such as Nicolas Roche and team staff learnt how to sail as teams and competed against each other with support from some of Britain's best Olympic and Paralympic sailors.

"This year we just thought we wanted to do something a bit different. We were looking round at some different ideas and we wanted to preferably do something that was totally different but in a world class, high performance environment," team manager Dave Brailsford explained in a press release.

"I'm good friends with [British Sailing Team Manager] Sparky and was chatting to him about it, and we came up with the idea of coming to Weymouth and Portland and of course it's one of the iconic world class environments and programmes, not just in Britain but in the world now, so to come here and be in a high performance centre, in an academy with GB sailors - it just felt right.”

"And of course sailing is something that none of us have done so we were all pretty excited about what it could offer, and now having done it, I'm very, very happy about what it delivered. It's always interesting for those who have been involved in Olympic sport, or any sport - when you see a sport and you're aware of it, but you've never actually taken part.”

The remains of Hurricane Gonzalo had passed by on Wednesday when Team Sky took to the seas, leaving behind a 12-14 knot north-westerly wind for the ten boats as they sailed around Weymouth Bay on the south coast. The morning session provided time for orientation and safety briefings, for the teams to practice manoeuvres and get settled into roles on board ready for a four-race mini-regatta in the afternoon.

"You learn straight away that sailing a boat's not easy, it's very technical, there's a lot of communication required, a lot of co-ordination required and you've got to be thinking in the same way. There's got to be somebody who's leading the operation, there's also the technical aspect of actually making the boat sail but also the tactical aspect of racing,” Brailsford said.

"We were very keen to race rather than just sail - that was important to us - and then you just get a real awareness when you're trying to win of all the tactical elements, the nuances of the wind direction and everything else that's involved. You realise what a technical sport it is and you have a fantastic appreciation for the quality of the people that perform at the highest level."

A team including riders Nathan Earle and Bernie Eisel, staff members Hussein Fahmy, chef Soren Kristiansen, Xabier Artetxe, David Rozman, Rajen Murugayan and performance coach Tim Kerrison won the afternoon race.

"It was a real pleasure to give Team Sky a little taster into our sport, an d it's always fantastic to spend time with individuals who are at the top of their game," said British Sailing Team Manager Stephen 'Sparky' Park.

"I know that the British Sailing Team guys involved all had great fun and found it hugely inspiring to spend the day with other like-minded elite sportspeople.”

