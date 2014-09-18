Orica GreenEdge team for Worlds team time trial

Image 1 of 2 Team Orica GreenEdge in perfect formation. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Orica GreenEDGE had to settle for silver (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Orica GreenEdge have named a virtually unchanged team from last year for the World Championships time trial. Luke Durbridge, Svein Tuft, Michael Hepburn, Brett Lancaster, Jens Mouris, and Damien Howson, who replaced Daryl Impey from 2013, complete the six-man team. Cameron Meyer has been named as the team's reserve.





Orica GreenEdge World Championships team time trial roster: Brett Lancaster, Damien Howson, Jens Mouris, Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn and Svein Tuft.

