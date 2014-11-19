Gallery: Winter fun with AG2R La Mondiale

Image 1 of 27 Jean-Christophe Peraud skis (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 2 of 27 Romain Bardet skis (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 3 of 27 Maxime Daniel sharpshooting (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 4 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 5 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 6 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 7 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 8 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 9 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 10 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 11 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 12 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 13 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 14 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 15 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 16 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 17 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 18 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 19 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 20 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 21 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 22 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 23 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 24 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 25 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 26 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 27 of 27 AG2R La Mondiale team building camp in Montgenevre (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale)

After a successful 2014 season in which the team won 17 races, took second in the Tour de France with Jean-Christophe Peraud and won a stage with Blel Kadri, AG2R La Mondiale is getting an early start on the coming year.

The French team gathered in Montgenevre (Hautes Alpes) for a team building camp, where riders and staff took part in some lighthearted competition in the snow. The team split into groups, competing in cross country skiing, orienteering, and other activities.

The overall winners of the day were the red team, with Peraud, Rinaldo Nocentini, Sam Dumoulin and Alexis Vuillermoz.

AG2R La Mondiale will convene again in Spain for another camp from December 8th to 18th.

Until then, enjoy this gallery of the team's Montgenevre camp.