Gallery: Winter fun with AG2R La Mondiale

After a successful 2014 season in which the team won 17 races, took second in the Tour de France with Jean-Christophe Peraud and won a stage with Blel Kadri, AG2R La Mondiale is getting an early start on the coming year.
The French team gathered in Montgenevre (Hautes Alpes) for a team building camp, where riders and staff took part in some lighthearted competition in the snow. The team split into groups, competing in cross country skiing, orienteering, and other activities.
The overall winners of the day were the red team, with Peraud, Rinaldo Nocentini, Sam Dumoulin and Alexis Vuillermoz.
AG2R La Mondiale will convene again in Spain for another camp from December 8th to 18th.
Until then, enjoy this gallery of the team's Montgenevre camp.
