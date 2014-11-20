Jack Haig joins Orica-GreenEdge

Image 1 of 2 It was an impressive WorldTour debut by Haig who was best young rider (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Jack Haig (Avanti) celebrates his first NRS win of 2014 (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

The Australian Continental Avanti Racing Team have announced that its rider Jack Haig will race for Orica-GreenEdge from 2015.

"There was a lot of interest in Jack," said Avanti team manager Andrew Christie-Johnston. "I think it's a great move for him and for GreenEdge. Shayne Bannan has an eye for talent and has made a wise investment. To have another rider make the step up to WorldTour is great for us, for Avanti and the rest of our sponsors. It makes all the hard work and long hours we put in worth it."

Haig started the year by winning the best young rider classification at the Tour Down Under and the Jayco Herald Sun Tour where he also placed third overall.

The 21-year-old placed third overall at the Tour de Korea in what proved to be his last race for Avanti before heading to Europe to ride for the Australian national U23 team. Haig collected another young rider jersey for his wardrobe at the Tour Alsace before changing roles to support Rob Power at the Tour de l'Avenir, helping him to second place overall.

Haig was then selected for the Australian U23 world championships team, helping fellow Orica-GreenEdge signing Caleb Ewan to the silver medal in Ponferrada.

Long time coach and Avanti high performance director Mark Fenner believes that Haig is capable of becoming a grand tour contender and is proud that he has the opportunity to fulfil his potential.

"He definitely has the potential to be a contender in the future," he said. "He can TT, climb and has fantastic bunch position and bike handling skills, he's the whole package."

Haig becomes the seventh rider to progress to WorldTour level from Avanti and the second rider this season after U23 time trial world champion Campbell Flakemore joined BMC.

Fellow Avanti alumni includes Richie Porte, Nathan Earle (both Team Sky), Nathan Haas and Steele von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp).