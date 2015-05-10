Video: Luka Mezgec targets sprint finishes for Giant-Alpecin at Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 4 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) with his winners trophy (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Luka Mezgec (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin)

Luka Mezgec (Team Giant-Alpecin) will lead the line for his team on stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia from Albenga to Genoa with the stage set to be decided in a sprint finish.

In the absence of John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel, Mezgec is Giant-Alpecic’s designated sprinter and won a stage in the race last year when he beat Giacomo Nizzolo and Tyler Farrar to the line in Trieste.

Speaking to Cyclingnews ahead of this year’s race the Slovenian told us that there were between five and six chances for the sprinters with the aim to pick up at least one win between now and the end of the race.

Mezgec admits that there will be tough competition at the race with Michael Matthews, Andre Greipel and Nizzolo all determined to kick-start their races with an early win.

