Video: On-board during Giro d'Italia stage 12

Image 1 of 3 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) puts in a late-race attack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 his pair of Movistar team Canyon Speedmax machines show markedly different rider positions, and the hidden front brake (Image credit: Robin Wilmott/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 3 Ion Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

As part of the Velon organisation, Movistar - along with several other teams - mounted cameras on their bikes for stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia, and the main theme of day was raindrops. The wet day was a long and dangerous one for the peloton, with several riders hitting the deck during the 190-kilometre stage.

The video shows the riders coping with the various weather and road conditions, as well as climbing up to the finish line to the cheers of the crowd. The cameras, mounted looking both to the front and the back, particularly capture the riders rocking on their way up the climbs.

Philippe Gilbert won the stage for BMC while Movistar's Beñat Intxausti extended his lead in the mountains competition and Ion Izagirre took seventh behind Gilbert.

