Video: Michael Matthews building for Milan-San Remo

Michael Matthews started his season racing in Australia helping Simon Gerrans claim a record breaking third overall Tour Down Under victory and sat down with Cyclingnews in Majorca to talk about his upcoming season.

Matthews's goal for the early part of the season is Milan-Sanremo and is career objective to have La classica di Primavera on his palmarès. After the Classics, Matthews will focus on making his debut at the Tour de France.

In his debut grand tour appearance at last year's Vuelta a España, Matthews won two stages including the final day into Madrid. He also wore the sprinters green jersey on stages 6 and 7.

The 2010 U23 world champion has earmarked Tirreno-Adriatico for "a good hit out" and will be looking to "get some good results" in the Italian race. The preseason has been good for Matthews with hard training and consistency which are two factors he highlighted that have helped build his base for racing in 2014.

While riders are the ones usually lauded with plaudits, Matthews told Cyclingnews about how the whole team working together including the staff, directors and everyone behind the scenes that contributes to the success of Orica-GreenEdge.

