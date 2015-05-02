Video: Marcel Kittel’s Giant Propel from the Tour de Yorkshire
Giant-Alpecin provides Cyclingnews with an overview of the sprinter’s bike
The Tour de Yorkshire was a short-lived affair for Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) after he abandoned the race after less than 110 kilometres of stage 1 from Bridlington to Scarborough but while doubts remain over the rider’s form and fitness, few would question the robustness and speed of the German’s bike.
The brakes are Fouriers DX-005 Mini-V with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070 derailleurs.
