Marcel Kittel abandons Tour de Yorkshire on stage 1
German rider's woes continue
Marcel Kittel’s dismal season continues as the Giant-Alpecin sprinter abandoned the Tour de Yorkshire after a little over 100 kilometres of racing on stage 1 from Bridlington to Scarborough.
Kittel came into the race after illness ruined his spring campaign. His last race came at the Tour of Qatar in February, a race he struggled through after picking up a virus after the Tour Down Under in January.
He missed out the entire spring classics campaign with a virus and picked another bout of illness just before the Tour de Yorkshire. However he lined up at the start of stage 1 in Bridlington as one of the main favourites for the stage win.
During the stage he was dropped with around 70 kilometres to go and despite a lengthy chase he pulled over to the side of the road before leaving the race in a team car.
More to follow…
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy