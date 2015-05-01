Marcel Kittel abandons Tour de Yorkshire on stage 1

Image 1 of 5 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) rolls to sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Marcel Kittel (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel’s dismal season continues as the Giant-Alpecin sprinter abandoned the Tour de Yorkshire after a little over 100 kilometres of racing on stage 1 from Bridlington to Scarborough.

Kittel came into the race after illness ruined his spring campaign. His last race came at the Tour of Qatar in February, a race he struggled through after picking up a virus after the Tour Down Under in January.

He missed out the entire spring classics campaign with a virus and picked another bout of illness just before the Tour de Yorkshire. However he lined up at the start of stage 1 in Bridlington as one of the main favourites for the stage win.

During the stage he was dropped with around 70 kilometres to go and despite a lengthy chase he pulled over to the side of the road before leaving the race in a team car.

More to follow…

