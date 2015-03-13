InCycle video: Kittel talks about his development into a world-class sprinter

Image 1 of 6 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) wins again. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Stage winner Marcel Kittel on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 6 Race leader Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Marcel Kittel kept safe by his Giant-Shimano teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) in the first sprinters jersey of 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Giant-Alpecin's Marcel Kittel has become one of the most recognisable sprinters in the peloton today but that wasn't always the case. In fact, it's hard to believe that as an under-23 rider he was once beating three-time world champion Tony Martin in time trials.

"Yes, I did," said Kittel, who also won two junior world titles against the clock. “I'm still very proud of it… sorry Tony."

In our latest InCycle video, Kittel talks about his transition from being an aspiring time triallist to being a world-famous sprinter, and the newest man-to-beat in the bunch kicks at the Grand Tours.

"I thought that I had lost a little bit in the sprints but I always knew that I could do it," Kittel said. "I just needed that someone to give me that kick in my ass to really go for it. That happened when I came to Skil-Shimano."

Kittel signed a deal with Skil-Shimano in 2011 and has stayed with the team through their title sponsor changes to Argos-Shimano in 2013, which was their first season as a WorldTour team, Giant-Shimano in 2014 and now Giant-Alpecin.

During that time, Kittel has secured eight stage wins at the Tour de France and two stage wins at the Giro d'Italia, all during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. He also took a total of 13 wins last year.

Watch the full interview with Kittel where he also talks about being sidelined him from the Giro d'Italia last year, winning the opening stage at the Tour de France in Harrogate and wearing the first yellow jersey of the race, and becoming a sports celebrity.

