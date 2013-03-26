Video: Fabian Cancellara's E3 Harelbeke winning Trek Domane

Image 1 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) went away on the Oude Kwaremont. (Image credit: AFP)

After Fabian Cancellara’s emphatic win in E3 Harelbeke last Friday Cyclingnews visited the RadioShack Leopard hotel just outside of Brugge for the lowdown on the rider’s bike: the Trek Domane.

Trek’s road team liason Jordan Roessingh takes us through Cancellara’s winning bike. It’s essential the same bike that the RadioShack rider used during last spring until his untimely crash at the Tour of Flanders. The main difference is an updated Shimano groupset.

Ahead of the Tour of Flanders, Roessingh, who bases himself full-time in Luxembourg takes Cyclingnews through the bike’s set up.