Video: Fabian Cancellara's E3 Harelbeke winning Trek Domane
RadioShack Leopard rider's choice for Tour of Flanders
After Fabian Cancellara’s emphatic win in E3 Harelbeke last Friday Cyclingnews visited the RadioShack Leopard hotel just outside of Brugge for the lowdown on the rider’s bike: the Trek Domane.
Trek’s road team liason Jordan Roessingh takes us through Cancellara’s winning bike. It’s essential the same bike that the RadioShack rider used during last spring until his untimely crash at the Tour of Flanders. The main difference is an updated Shimano groupset.
Ahead of the Tour of Flanders, Roessingh, who bases himself full-time in Luxembourg takes Cyclingnews through the bike’s set up.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy