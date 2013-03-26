Trending

Video: Fabian Cancellara's E3 Harelbeke winning Trek Domane

RadioShack Leopard rider's choice for Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 4

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) went away on the Oude Kwaremont.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) went away on the Oude Kwaremont.
(Image credit: AFP)

After Fabian Cancellara’s emphatic win in E3 Harelbeke last Friday Cyclingnews visited the RadioShack Leopard hotel just outside of Brugge for the lowdown on the rider’s bike: the Trek Domane.

Related Articles

Cancellara wins E3 Harelbeke 2013

Boonen dangling while Cancellara flies in E3

Trek’s road team liason Jordan Roessingh takes us through Cancellara’s winning bike. It’s essential the same bike that the RadioShack rider used during last spring until his untimely crash at the Tour of Flanders. The main difference is an updated Shimano groupset.

Ahead of the Tour of Flanders, Roessingh, who bases himself full-time in Luxembourg takes Cyclingnews through the bike’s set up.