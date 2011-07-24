Video: David Millar talks about Giro fatigue and new Garmin contract

A tired David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) couldn't repeat his Giro d'Italia triumph. (Image credit: Sirotti)

A weary David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) finished a disappointing 32nd in Saturday's individual time trial, but the former Tour de France stage winner was pleased to simply be nearing Paris. Friday's stage to Alpe d'Huez tested his resolve, but in the end after a determined effort he was able to finish within the time-cut.

"Julian [Dean] and I both found ourselves way off the back really early," he told Cyclingnews. "But you've got to look after eachother, and we ended up making it."

Millar explained that he was motivated to make it to the finish so he could join the team on the winner's podium for taking out the Team's Classification.

"I'm not going to give up the chance to stand on the podium for the team GC in Paris, that's a dream so I had to ride on."

The Scotsman also confirmed that he will be staying with Garmin-Cervelo for three more years.

"Yeah I intend to see out the rest of my career here, I don't know why I'd look to go anywhere else."

Watch the full video below.