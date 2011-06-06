Video: David Millar talks about his autobiography

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) en route to a 5th place finish. (Image credit: AFP)

David Millar's career has been a roller coaster of success and shame, of regret and resurrection. He pulled on the yellow jersey at the Tour de France and won the 2003 world time trial title but was then caught up in a doping investigation and served a two-year ban for doping. He has since made a complete comeback and is both a successful rider and a role model for his peers and many cycling fans.

Millar has now revealed details of his career in his autobiography called 'Racing through the dark: The fall and rise of David Millar'. He wrote the book himself with advice and editing from former ProCycling editor Jeremy Whittle.

"There is some stuff in there that will be a be shocking to people but I think it'll open peoples' eyes about what professional cycling is really like," Millar tells Cyclingnews in this video interview.

"But I think people need to know that the sport has been in some pretty dark places and that I've been in some dark places too."

"My career and where I am today, is very representative of cycling as a whole. I think my story will help understand the beauty but also the darkness that was there was years. I hope it's an enjoyable read too."

