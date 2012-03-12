Video: Colnago's K.Zero and C59 Disc

Image 1 of 15 Colnago K.Zero (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 2 of 15 Colnago C59 Disc (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 3 of 15 Colnago C59 Disc (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 4 of 15 Colnago C59 Disc (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 5 of 15 Colnago C59 Disc (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 6 of 15 Colnago K.Zero time trial bike (Image credit: Colnago) Image 7 of 15 Colnago K.Zero (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 8 of 15 Colnago K.Zero (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 9 of 15 Colnago K.Zero (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 10 of 15 Colnago C59 Disc (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 11 of 15 Colnago K.Zero time trial bike (Image credit: Colnago) Image 12 of 15 Colnago C59 Disc (Image credit: Colnago) Image 13 of 15 The front disc - Formula brakes with Colnago branding (Image credit: Colnago) Image 14 of 15 Colnago K.Zero time trial bike (Image credit: Colnago) Image 15 of 15 The rear disc - Formula brakes with Colnago branding (Image credit: Colnago)

This article was originally posted on Bikeradar

Colnago's new disc-equipped C59 and K.Zero aero bike caused quite a stir when they were unveiled last week and we had the chance to check them out for ourselves at the Taipei International Cycle Show in Taiwan, where we bumped into the main man himself, Ernesto Colnago.

With the C59 Disc, Colnago say they've "taken a bold step towards the future of road bike evolution". They've redesigned the C59 frame and fork to cope with the forces generated by disc brakes, and have partnered with fellow Italians Formula to create a hydraulic road brake based on the R1 mountain bike brake, complete with integrated Shimano Di2-compatible electronic shift levers.

The K.Zero is a whole new bike, rather than just an evolution of the Flight TT, with an integrated bar/stem and brakes, full internal cable routing and all-new tube profiles. There's no word yet on pricing for either of these bikes. You can read all about them in our C59 Disc and K.Zero launch articles. Check out our image gallery for more pics, and the video below.