Colnago unveils new C59 at the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 13 The new Colnago C59 bike for Sacha Modolo at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 13 The place for a Shimano Di2 battery (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 13 The rear hub and gear of the Colnago C59 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 13 The clover leaf proves it's a Colnago (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 13 The integrated headset of the Colnago C59 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 13 The cabbles pass internally on the Colnago C59 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 13 The solid bottom bracket area of the C59 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 13 The view from the saddle of the C59 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 13 The Colnago C59 is fitted with Campagnolo (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 13 The C59 has special graphics for Sacha Modolo (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 13 Saka shows it's Sacha Modolo's bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 13 It's written big on the top tube: C59 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 13 Under the bottom bracket of the Colnago C59 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Colnago-CSF Inox sprinter Sacha Modolo will be the first rider in the world to race on the new Colnago C59 frame at the Giro d'Italia.

The talented Italian sprinter and revelation of this year's Milan-San Remo will use the special frame when he fights for victory in the first road race stage on Sunday from Amsterdam to Utrecht.

Colnago-CSF Inox climber Domenico Pozzovivo will also have a C59, fitted with carbon fibre bars and stem, for the key mountain stages in the Giro d'Italia, but Modolo will give the C59 it's competitive debut. The bike will be officially presented later this year before being put into full production.

The Colnago-CSF Inox mechanics carefully guarded the bike as they prepared the team bikes for the Giro d'Italia, but Cyclingnews was able to view Modolo's special C59 and capture some images of new machine.

The frame employs a range of new, reinforced tube shapes, making it especially rigid and resistant to torsion under extreme efforts like sprinting. The fork has also been reinforced and the chain stays have an oversize, rectangular profile to keep lateral flex to a minimum.

The C59 has internal routed cables, which emerge from a special slot under the bottom bracket before heading to the front and rear derailleurs. The bottom bracket area also has a flattened surface when the Shimano Di2 battery can be mounted.

Modolo's bike is fitted with Campagnolo Record components throughout, with Deda bars and stem and a Prologo saddle. The bike has a white paint scheme and has been decorated with custom Giro d'Italia graphics for the Italian sprinter.

